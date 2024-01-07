Sports ministry directs suspended wrestling federation to stop activities

The union sports ministry, in a strongly-worded letter to the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Sunday directed it to “abstain from administering and managing the day-to-day activities with immediate effect until further orders.” Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief last month(ANI)

The ministry, which has tasked Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad hoc panel with scheduling and hosting competitions, said any tournament organised by WFI will be treated as "unsanctioned and unrecognised competition," asking it not to issue letters for the holding of the national championships.

The three-member ad hoc panel is governing wrestling activities after the newly elected body was suspended by the sports ministry on December 24 citing violation of its own constitution and the government's sports code. However, WFI on Saturday announced the senior nationals at Pune from January 29-31 when the ad hoc panel had already announced the senior nationals at Jaipur from February 2-5.

The ministry in its letter to WFI said as per its order "you have no authority to issue such a circular or to use the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India wherein you claim affiliation of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

"Be informed that any championships or competitions organised by you – the suspended Executive Committee members of the WFI -- will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognised competitions," it said. A copy of the letter is with HT.

The ministry said certificate of participation issued and medals won in championships conducted by WFI will have no value and will not be considered for eligibility under any government scheme or appointment in government jobs/to get admission in school and colleges under sports quota, sports awards, etc.

It has also asked WFI to “immediately cease and desist using the letterhead of the WFI for such prohibited purposes.”

Using the name, logos and insignia of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is in violation of the provisions of the National Sports Code, it said.

"WFI shall abstain from the administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the federation until further order.”

The suspended WFI has called its executive committee meeting in Delhi on January 16. With the announcement of two separate nationals, wrestlers were in a quandary. In fact, the fragmented Haryana state unit has announced two separate state trials, creating much confusion among wrestlers in the sport's hub.

WFI president Sanjay Singh has written to United World Wrestling asking the world body to lift the provisional suspension while stating that "IOA cannot exercise any control of authority over a national federation and such influence would be illegal.”

UWW had written to IOA and WFI to cooperate so that athletes are not prejudiced and are duly entered in international events. For the lifting of suspension it had asked for a series of measures to be put together to provide a safe environment for the athletes.