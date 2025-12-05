Sports Ministry forms ‘unified panel’ to prepare for Asian Games

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya with IOA president PT Usha (right). (PTI) The 15-member panel will comprise of top officials from the Sports Ministry, IOA, SAI New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday formed a 15-member committee involving key stakeholders to review India’s preparations and enhance medal prospects for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, 2026.

The committee includes top officials of the Sports Ministry, Indian Olympic Association, Mission Olympic Cell and SAI. It will be chaired by Secretary Sports, with IOA president PT Usha acting as co-chair. This is the first time that such a high profile committee has been constituted to take stock of Games preparation well in advance. The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture, Japan from September 19-October 4.

Some other members of the panel include Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, IOA executive committee members Sahdev Yadav, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Gagan Narang, Sharath Kamal, MOC member Viren Rasquinha among others. Yadav, the IOA treasurer, has been named as Chef De Mission for the 2026 Asian Games and Sharath Kamal as Deputy Chef De Mission, according to the Sports Ministry’s notification.

The panel has been formed as a ‘unified platform’ for all stakeholders to coordinate, review and strategise the preparation, logistics and performance management of the Indian contingent.

The committee will hold regular meetings. Besides reviewing preparation, it will identify critical gaps (logistics, medical/sports science) and recommend support to achieve medal targets.

The committee is also tasked with the responsibility of overseeing coaching and high performance centres, training camps, medical and anti doping compliance etc.

It has been given the mandate to expedite financial support to athletes under the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), Target Olympic Podium Scheme and through assistance to national federation schemes.

The panel will look into any requirement to approve contingency plans for athlete fitness, injury management, qualification shortfalls etc. Managing on-venue logistics like travel and accommodation, accreditation, operational support and medical support will also be taken up by the panel.

India had the best ever haul at the Asian Games in 2022 crossing 100 medal mark for the first time. India won a total of 106 medals — 28 gold 38 silver and 40 bronze medals, finishing 4th in medal tally. India is aiming to improve its performance as it prepares to organise the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, and aspires to host the 2036 Olympics.