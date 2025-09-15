Spring quick-fire hat-trick helps Racing stun Bordeaux-Begles

Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
AFP |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 02:53 am IST

Winger Max Spring scored three tries in 12 minutes as Racing 92 stunned Bordeaux-Begles 44-32 in the French Top 14 on Sunday.

One-time France international Spring, 24, inspired his young side to their first win of the new season having been hammered at Lyon last weekend.

Bordeaux-Begles, Champions Cup winners and Top 14 runners-up last season, were startled after Spring's early interventions in Paris and failed to build on last Saturday's victory over La Rochelle.

Yannick Bru's Bordeaux-Begles handed starts to their France wing pair of Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud, who scored 60 tries between them for club and country last season.

Racing 92's lack of depth was highlighted by naming 19-year-old tight-head prop Edouard Jabe on the bench for his senior debut with close-season signing in Australia No 3 Taniela Tupou only expected to arrive in the French capital in December.

The hosts led 31-3 after barely half an hour as Spring crossed for his hat-trick after 20-year-old scrum-half Leo Carbonneau had crossed early on.

By the break they were 36-8 ahead as Ugo Seunes, Owen Farrell's replacement at fly-half following the ex-England captain's premature departure this summer, kicked two penalties and Bielle-Biarrey sneaked over for the visitors.

Racing's unexpected win was secured after the interval as former England No 8 Nathan Hughes scored before Bordeaux-Begles claimed four consolation tries in the final 25 minutes to deny the hosts a bonus point.

Champions Toulouse, who edged Bordeaux-Begles in last season's decider, are second in the table having beaten Perpignan 31-13 on Saturday.

Lyon are top after another superb solo try from Fiji winger Jiuta Wainiqolo helped them to a 25-18 win over promoted Montauban.

Clermont's Australia lock Rob Simmons made some unwanted history as he became the first Top 14 player to receive an orange card in the 34-16 loss at La Rochelle.

Under the new rule, the player is sent off but can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Spring quick-fire hat-trick helps Racing stun Bordeaux-Begles
