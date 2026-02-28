Spurs struggling physically admits Tudor

Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor has admitted his struggling side are not fit enough as he pledged to "put some petrol in the engine" to avoid relegation.

Tudor has arrived in north London with Tottenham embroiled in a battle to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 1977-78.

Tottenham have won only two of their last 18 matches in the Premier League and sit just four points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's trip to Fulham.

Tudor, hired as a temporary replacement for the sacked Thomas Frank, knows his players' physical condition is a key to their hopes of beating the drop.

Traditionally a coach who demands a high level of intensity, the Croatian conceded his squad haven't been able to match the required levels.

"Physically, I believe, we are not in an amazing situation," Tudor said.

"They have played lots of games in the last period without lots of players available and it meant the physical condition of the team has dropped down.

"So, we need to use this period where we don't play the games to put some petrol in the engine so the engine starts to work better.

"They are fatigued. To do the pressing high you need to be fit, but all of them because if someone is not in the right shape, there is a problem because someone is coming late.

"For sure, we will improve and do these things better over time, but in this moment it's a big question what we can do and what we cannot do."

Clips have already gone viral of Tudor getting Tottenham players to do runs in training in scenes reminiscent of pre-season.

Given Tottenham's tendency to produce only one strong half of football in matches under Frank, their conditioning is not a new problem.

Tudor pushed back at suggestions his methods may be too hard for them to cope with amid a gruelling season.

"No, never punishing. That's the only way - running. The pitch is 100 yards. You say yards here, 100 yards, it's long, so you need to run," he said.

"There are habits. Maybe you have habits to... I don't know... work a bit less? I put some runs without the ball. Players never like runs without the ball!"

