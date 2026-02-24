Squash: CCI Brabourne Stadium to host Indian Open 2026

The Indian Open has announced the dates for its upcoming 2026 edition, with the tournament set to take place from 18-22 March in Mumbai.

Following last year's success at the iconic Bombay Gymkhana, the event will now move to the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium for its second edition, as per a release from Indian Open.

Recognised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the tournament builds on the momentum of its 2025 edition, which was recognised among the Top 10 Iconic PSA Events of the year, a significant milestone for professional squash in India and a reflection of the event's growing stature on the international calendar.

The 2026 edition will see defending women's champion Anahat Singh return to headline the draw. Also featuring in the 2026 line-up are India's top professionals Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, in addition to international contenders Yahya Elnawasany, Hana Moataz, Mazen Hesham and others, setting the stage for a highly competitive week of world-class squash.

This year's edition will also carry a prize purse of $44,500 each for both the men's and women's events, another first for a tournament in India. As a PSA Copper event, it further underscores the tournament's stature on the professional squash circuit.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO of JSW Sports, said, "We are very happy with the response to last year's edition, which brought together top Indian and international players and highlighted the rising standards of Indian squash. With squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, this is a pivotal moment for the sport in India. Platforms like the JSW Indian Open become even more significant, giving our players the opportunity to compete at the highest level on home soil as they build towards that global stage. With tickets now live, we look forward to welcoming fans to CCI Brabourne Stadium, building on the success of last season at Bombay Gymkhana, as they witness top-level squash and support the next generation of Indian talent."

Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "Last year reaffirmed the importance of Indian players competing against top international talent on home soil, with the tournament emerging as a key platform for rising athletes to test themselves at the highest level. This year, we look forward to packed stands, high-intensity matches, and celebrating the continued rise of squash in India as more players make their mark globally."

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, added, "The JSW Indian Open has quickly become a key stop on the PSA calendar, giving Indian players exposure to world-class competition while raising the profile of squash nationally. For 2026, we're excited to continue growing the tournament's international significance and see fans experience high-level matches live, supporting the sport's long-term development in India."

The Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals will be staged on a full glass court, transforming it into an arena-style squash theatre designed for high-energy, close-quarters viewing. With a larger stage, equal prize money, and a line-up of elite Indian and international talent, the 2026 Indian Open is poised to further cement India's place on the global squash calendar.