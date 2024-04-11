Stronger, fitter Neeraj eyes triumphant start to season

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is into the final stretch of his pre-season training in Antalya, Turkey, and the 26-year-old is confident of repeating his top finish at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 10. Chopra won in the Qatari capital in 2023 with a throw of 88.67m, but this year, more than acing the Diamond League, the focus is understandably on retaining the Olympic crown. India's Neeraj Chopra in action.(PTI)

"Defending my Olympic gold is my biggest goal this season but there is still time for that. Before that, I will participate in 3-4 events and the target will be to finish well in each of them. That will put me in the right space going into Paris," Chopra said in an interaction facilitated by JSW Sports. The six-month off-season since his last competitive appearance at the Hangzhou Asian Games — where he won the gold medal — has seen him train in Potchefstroom, South Africa before moving to Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey, primarily working on his strength.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

His two-member team of biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwah has seen an addition in the form of strength and conditioning expert Spencer Mackay. Mackay had worked with Chopra during his rehabilitation phase post his elbow surgery in 2019 and sensing the need to raise his level in the Olympic year, the javelin ace has sought his services again.

"I have been working on my strength and conditioning for the past 2-3 months. There is a lot of improvement in my technique when it comes to clean and jerk and snatches. I have also started javelin-specific workouts. I am really excited going into the season," Chopra said.

While Olympics remain the big prize, Chopra is not taking the tune-up lightly. It's a change, he says, that has been brought about by his success in Tokyo.

"Before Tokyo, I was satisfied by merely competing. I would finish fourth or fifth and would be alright. But post Tokyo, I have this desire to do well everywhere. I want to finish on the podium as much as possible," he said, a testament to his stunning consistency post his Tokyo high.

"I was never satisfied after Tokyo, but consistent results demand consistent training. I enjoy pushing myself in training, and now is the time to push from the 87-89m bracket and get consistent with bigger throws," he added.

The reigning world champion also showered praise on compatriot Kishore Jena — who he reckoned may throw 90m before him — and Germany's 19-year-old sensation Max Dehning, the latest entrant in the 90m club.