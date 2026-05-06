Supercar maker McLaren intends to disrupt the golf equipment market

Last week, at the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship, the golf world was buzzing not only because of the way Cameron Young dominated the tournament – a six-shot win over world No1 Scottie Scheffler is an imperious performance – but also because of what Justin Rose was trying to do at the Blue Monster. McLaren Golf

The Englishman, who just recently made another determined run at the Masters at age 45 before finishing tied third, was eventually tied 65th in the 72-man Signature Event – not his finest effort, but all eyes were on him throughout the week.

Rose was in the spotlight because he was playing his first tournament with the newly launched McLaren golf club.

Yes, the same McLaren that is known for its super-fast drives on the roads, is now trying to make super-straight and super-long irons. Drivers and wedges are expected to join the line-up soon, followed by putters.

The second-most successful team in the history of F1, behind Ferrari, the British carmaker has diversified into golf equipment. It’s only limited to irons and pitching wedge at the moment, but the company is reportedly working on drivers, fairway woods, wedges and putters as well. There are also talks about golf balls, but that will take some time.

Rose has been joined by LIV Golf star Ian Poulter, a fellow Brit and a proven petrolhead, and American LPGA star Michele Wie West, as the first announced brand ambassadors.

It remains to be seen how the clubs do in the market, but they are already making heads turn with their price tag – each iron is individually priced at $375 in the US, and GBP360 in the UK. So, for a full set of McLaren irons (from 4-iron to pitching wedge), you will have to shell out $2625 in the US, and GBP2520 in the UK. That’s INR2,50,000 just for the irons. You will obviously need a driver, fairway woods, a couple of wedges and a putter after that.

For comparison, the new TaylorMade P∙790 irons (4-iron to PW) – one of the bestselling irons since 2025 – cost around $1,400 (INR1,33,100).