Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl strategy: Stay low-key while cheering for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift may be one of the most famous people on the planet, but at this year’s Super Bowl, she is determined not to be the main attraction. As reported by The Sun, the pop icon has planned to keep a low profile while supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the highly anticipated showdown this weekend. Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.(Getty Images)

Swift will be watching from the VIP section at the Superdome in New Orleans, surrounded by her celebrity friends. While fans and cameras are always drawn to her, she wants the focus to remain on the game—and on Kelce, who will be fighting for his third Super Bowl ring.

Just a year ago, the biggest pre-game drama was whether Swift could make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time to see the Chiefs play. This time around, she is feeling much more relaxed after wrapping up a leg of her gruelling Eras Tour. According to The Sun, she is excited to soak in the Super Bowl atmosphere but doesn’t want to steal the spotlight from Kelce’s big moment.

After the Super Bowl, the couple has big plans. According to media reports, they are eager to return to Italy, with the idea of buying a romantic retreat in Lake Como, which is still on their radar. Kelce also plans to use his birthday gift—a thrilling racing experience at Monza’s legendary Formula One track.

The focus is all on football, but there will be moments in the game when attention of fans and cameras will shift to the pop star and her celebrity friends. Reports say, Swift has invited a star-studded crew, including Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, to cheer on Kelce and his team-mates.

While she is used to loud cheers during her concerts worldwide, however, this weekend she will be in the stands—loudly supporting Kelce taking centre stage.