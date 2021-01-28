Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.

Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".

"His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy," they added on Twitter.

Hoy es el día más triste en la historia de Campos Racing. Nuestro Presidente y fundador, Adrián Campos Suñer, nos ha dejado. Su corazón dejó de latir, pero su memoria será el motor que nos mantendrá a todos luchando por seguir su legado... Descanse en Paz. pic.twitter.com/W7tPSL8WHN — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) January 28, 2021

Campos started 17 Grand Prix in 1987-88 without scoring a point.

He then focused on running teams in the junior series, working with future F1 drivers Marc Gene and Alonso early in their careers.

We are very sad to learn of the passing of Adrian Campos



As a driver and then founder and president of Campos Racing, Adrian leaves an incredible legacy in motorsport



We send our condolences to his family and friends, and all at @CamposRacing pic.twitter.com/XEEeObfPwI — Formula 1 (@F1) January 28, 2021

Britain's Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve who made his Grand Prix debut in Bahrain as a stand-in last year, raced for the Campos F2 team in 2020.

In 2009 Campos had a bid to enter a Campos Meta team in Formula One accepted but financial problems saw it change ownership and compete as Hispania, later HRT F1. The team folded at the end of 2012.

