IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.

Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".

"His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy," they added on Twitter.

Campos started 17 Grand Prix in 1987-88 without scoring a point.

He then focused on running teams in the junior series, working with future F1 drivers Marc Gene and Alonso early in their careers.

Britain's Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve who made his Grand Prix debut in Bahrain as a stand-in last year, raced for the Campos F2 team in 2020.

In 2009 Campos had a bid to enter a Campos Meta team in Formula One accepted but financial problems saw it change ownership and compete as Hispania, later HRT F1. The team folded at the end of 2012.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fernando alonso
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
Photo of former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos(Twitter)
others

Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
Dana White with Conor McGregor. (Via Reuters)
others

If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland January 27, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS(REUTERS)
others

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
Photo of ace Indian distance runner Sudha Singh(HT Photo)
others

Sudha Singh eyes national marathon record, Tokyo qualification

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The distance runner from Uttar Pradesh, awarded the Padma Shri, is confident of making a smooth switch having won two Asian Games medals in 3000m steeplechase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
Arif Saleem Bohru, who goes by the ring name of Badshah Khan.(Special Arrangement)
others

J&K's Khali eyeing for WWE

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Khan, known among people as J&K's Khali, said he is the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to train under The Great Khali at his Jalandhar academy and fight the Indian version of professional wrestling organized by the former WWE star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo(REUTERS)
others

Government decree saves Italy from Olympic suspension

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
It was one of the final acts of Giuseppe Conte’s government before the premier headed to the presidential palace to offer his resignation amid an unrelated political crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
There's also a skeptical Japanese public. Recent polls suggest 80% want the games postponed again or canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP