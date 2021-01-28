Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.
Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three support series, said in a statement on Thursday that their founder had passed away from "sudden coronary disease".
"His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy," they added on Twitter.
Campos started 17 Grand Prix in 1987-88 without scoring a point.
He then focused on running teams in the junior series, working with future F1 drivers Marc Gene and Alonso early in their careers.
Britain's Jack Aitken, the Williams reserve who made his Grand Prix debut in Bahrain as a stand-in last year, raced for the Campos F2 team in 2020.
In 2009 Campos had a bid to enter a Campos Meta team in Formula One accepted but financial problems saw it change ownership and compete as Hispania, later HRT F1. The team folded at the end of 2012.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
If we can find one of the baddest dudes in the world and he is Indian: UFC boss
- Several big companies are looking at India as a big market for their sports. Football clubs from Europe are signing deals with Indian clubs, professional wrestling giants WWE have made special plans for the country, and now UFC is also looking to go big with India.
