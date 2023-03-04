Teammates dominate, records broken: Highlights from the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has seen over 300 prospects competing to enhance their draft stock and land a place in the NFL. This week witnessed defensive backs taking the centre stage, showing off their incredible speed and athletic prowess. The on-field drills showcased two pairs of impressive teammates who dominated the event and history-making performances.

DJ Turner II, the two-time All-Big Ten corner-back from Michigan, ran an official 4.26-second 40-yard dash, becoming the fastest of all defensive players at this year's NFL combine. Turner's impressive time, tied for the fifth-fastest in NFL combine history, could result in an increase in his draft stock.

Defensive back Brian Branch of Alabama participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Maryland's corner-back teammates, Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks, earned the title of the fastest corner-back duo in NFL combine history. Bennett clocked in at 4.30 seconds, while Banks ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. Banks' athleticism didn't end there; he led all cornerbacks with a 42" vert and came second with an 11'4" broad jump.

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of the Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, had a good showing, with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, tied for eighth among corner-backs, and a 39" vertical and an 11'0" broad jump, placing him in the top 10.

Joey Porter Jr., son of five-time All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, ran the 40-yard dash and completed jumps, posting remarkable measurements. Though he did not participate in on-field drills, his impressive performance can increase his draft stock.

In the safety category, Brandon Hill from Pittsburgh led with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Daniel Scott from Cal followed closely with a 4.45-second run, while Jartavius Martin from Illinois and Sydney Brown from Illinois recorded 4.46 and 4.47 seconds, respectively.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine saw incredible athleticism and historic performances, paving the way for the players' future in the NFL.