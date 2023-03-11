'Tennis lovers will find it difficult to fathom...': PM Modi congratulates Sania Mirza after retirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory letter to tennis great Sania Mirza after she played her last professional game last month in Dubai. Sania posted the letter, dated March 9, on her twitter handle on Saturday, thanking the Prime Minister for his gesture.

“I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words .I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud . Thank you for your support,” said Sania in her tweet.

"In your excellence, the world saw a glimpse of India's sporting prowess," Modi told Sania in the letter. He further stated that Sania has left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the coming generation of athletes.

"Tennis lovers will find it difficult to fathom that you will not be playing professionally now onwards," wrote Modi. ".....In your excellence, the world saw a glimpse of India's sporting prowess. When you began playing, India's tennis landscape was very different. What you did was to illustrate that more women can pursue tennis and excel in it.

"But, beyond that, your success also gave strength to several other women who wanted to pursue a career in sports but for some reason or the other were hesitant to do so," wrote the PM, later stating that Sania's success filled every Indians' heart with pride.

"When you announced a 'Life Update' on 13th January, you wonderfully expressed your journey from a six-year-old who had to literally fight her way to the (tennis) courts to a world class tennis player in the subsequent years.

"You wrote about how the biggest honour for you has been to win medals for India. I can say that you are India's pride, whose success has filled hearts and minds of every Indian with utmost joy," Modi wrote. The PM also recollected the time Sania went through a tumultuous phase, when a wrist injury almost jeopardised her career, before she emerged a strong double player.

"Due to twists of fate, you had to cope with injuries but these setbacks only strengthened your resolve and you overcame these challenges with flying colours." Modi hoped Sania would continue mentoring young sports talent. Sania was recently appointed mentor of Women's Premier League (WPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

