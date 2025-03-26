Tennis-Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

March 25 - Novak Djokovic won 12 of the last 14 games of his match against Lorenzo Musetti to crush the Italian 6-2 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in his best performance since the Australian Open. HT Image

The momentum in the rain-delayed match seemed to swing in Djokovic's favour when he complained to the chair umpire in the opening set over a serve clock warning.

That frustration seemed to spark the Serbian, who broke the next game for a 4-2 advantage and never looked back in the presence of an adoring crowd that included tennis greats Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro.

Six-time tournament champion Djokovic crushed an exquisite backhand winner for a 5-2 second-set lead and sealed the win when Musetti double-faulted on match point.

Next up for fourth-seeded Djokovic is American Sebastian Korda, who prevailed 6-4 2-6 6-4 over veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils earlier in the day.

Korda lost a thrilling three-setter to 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in their only previous meeting in the Adelaide final in 2023.

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo upset three-time major finalist Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2 to reach the quarterfinal of the tournament for the third time in four years.

Cerundolo never faced a break as he pummeled the fifth seeded Norwegian with six aces and 21 winners, setting up a meeting with 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated home hope Brandon Nakashima 6-4 7-5.

On the women's side, Italian sixth-seed Jasmine Paolini saved seven of the eight break points she faced to defeat Magda Linette and reach the semifinals.

Paolini will next face either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or China's Qinwen Zheng, who play their quarterfinal later on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.