‘The game was rubbish': Magnus Carlsen hands D Gukesh massive reality check, gets revenge with easy win in blitz section

After topping the rapid format, D Gukesh struggled on Day 4 of the ongoing Grand Chess Tour 2025. The reigning world champion failed to replicate his rapid form in the blitz format. Ahead of Day 4, Gukesh had a three-point lead, but was unable to dominate in the first nine blitz rounds. Magnus Carlsen got his revenge against D Gukesh.(AP)

Out of nine games played, Gukesh lost the first five games, including a heavy defeat to Magnus Carlsen. Then he managed to get a draw vs Anish Giri, and his first win came against American GM Fabiano Caruana in the eighth round.

The showing saw Gukesh crumble to third position, with 15.5 points. On Day 4, he only managed one win, one draw and seven defeats and could amass only 1.5 points.

Speaking to Take Take Take, Carlsen was asked about his win against Gukesh, especially since he lost to the Indian GM in the rapid section.

The world No. 1 said, “I think the game itself was kind of rubbish. I was really just playing old man's chess, trying to play without tactics with whoever, but it worked out well, so can't complain.”

Carlsen’s wife was also present on Day 4, and he creditted her presence. “She decided to come to the games today, which I greatly, greatly appreciate. And so far, she's been a great look,” he added.

Carlsen finished in third position in the rapid section, but bounced back to supremacy on Day 4. The Norwegian managed six wins and three draws, and is now on top of the table with 17.5 points.

Carlsen’s rivalry with Gukesh has been growing since the Norwegian downplayed the India’s World Championship win vs Ding Liren. In Norway Chess, Carlsen beat Gukesh in their campaign opener, but then lost in Round 6.

Gukesh also lost to India No. 1 R Praggnanandhaa, which summed up his miserable day. He will be hoping to stage a turnaround on Day 5, and challenge for the title again.