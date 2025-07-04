Kasparov slams Carlsen for ‘revenge’ mindset vs Gukesh, says Indian teenager has forced 'questions' on Magnus' dominance

D Gukesh scripted another monumental chapter in his young career on Thursday, defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb. The reigning world champion, who began the day as joint leader, now stands alone at the top of the standings with 10 points, capping off a remarkable run of wins against elite opposition. World champion D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen during Norway Chess last month. (X)(HT_PRINT)

The 18-year-old Indian prodigy has already made headlines this year with his classical triumph over Carlsen in Norway Chess. But this latest result may carry even more weight. Not only did Gukesh beat the Norwegian with the white pieces in the rapid format, a time control often considered his own Achilles’ heel, but he did so after Carlsen had publicly downplayed his rapid credentials.

“Gukesh hasn’t done anything to indicate that he’s going to do well (in rapid and blitz),” Carlsen had said ahead of the event.

“It remains to be proven that he’s one of the best players in such a format… I hope for Gukesh’s sake that he can play better.”

Gukesh more than answered that challenge. After a first-round loss to Jan-Krzysztof Duda, the Indian teenager bounced back in extraordinary fashion, stringing together wins against Alireza Firouzja, R Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Fabiano Caruana, and now Carlsen.

Former world champion Garry Kasparov, on commentary duty, didn’t hold back in acknowledging the significance of the victory.

“Now we can question Magnus’ domination,” Kasparov said. “This is not just his second loss to Gukesh, it’s a convincing loss. It’s not a miracle or that Gukesh benefited from terrible mistakes. It was a real fight. And Magnus lost.”

‘Resilience like computers’

Kasparov further hailed Gukesh’s mental strength and focus throughout the tournament. “His resilience reminds me of computers. With computers, if you lose concentration, you’re done. Gukesh is the kind of player you have to beat multiple times… Carlsen came here looking for revenge after Norway Chess, and that’s never a good mindset.”

With 21 rounds of blitz still to be played, Gukesh has already made a lasting impression, cementing his place among the world’s elite and silencing doubters of his rapid prowess with a statement win over the best in the game.