IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color

With so many players wearing Woods' trademark red and black colors on Sunday all throughout golf, it served as the moving get-well card that it was intended to be.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Less than a week after undergoing surgery for major injuries in a single-car crash, Tiger Woods has found something to aid in his recovery: The support of fellow PGA Tour players.

With so many players wearing Woods' trademark red and black colors on Sunday all throughout golf, it served as the moving get-well card that it was intended to be.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote in a post to Twitter on Sunday. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed were among the golfers wearing red shirts and black pants in the final round of the World Golf Championships -- Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla.

Phil Mickelson wore the color combination during the final round of the Champions Tour event at Tucson, Ariz. Annika Sorenstam, who is playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years at the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, also wore red and black.

The gesture extended to the Puerto Rico Championship, where the grounds crew wore Woods' colors.

Woods remains hospitalized in the Los Angeles area, recovering from surgery to treat multiple fractures on his right leg. The 45-year-old has 82 career PGA victories, including 15 majors.

Collin Morikawa, who won this weekend's WGC event, was not wearing the color scheme, but he tried. His clothing sponsor tried to overnight him a red shirt with his sponsor's logos but it did not arrive in time because of weather delays.

Instead, Morikawa used his post-round interview on live television to thank Woods for being an inspiration on the way to carving out a spot on the PGA Tour. He choked up as he spoke the words.

"Tiger means everything to me, and yes he had the crash, and thankfully he's all right and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery," Morikawa said on the NBC broadcast. "But I don't think we say ‘thank you' enough. So, I'm going to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too early. Kobe (Bryant). I lost my grandpa about a month ago. ... So, thank you guys."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:27 PM IST
With so many players wearing Woods' trademark red and black colors on Sunday all throughout golf, it served as the moving get-well card that it was intended to be.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa on March 19

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Punia said he will return to social media after the conclusion of the quadrennial event. He asked his followers to keep showering their love to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
According to a release issued by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Indian contingent left for Spain in early hours on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)
File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)
others

Vinesh Phogat resumes Tokyo Olympics re-build with title in Kiev meet

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The 53kg wrestler is determined to make amends after injury dashed her medal dreams in the 2016 Rio Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mudit Dani
Mudit Dani
others

Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
During lockdown , the 20-year-old paddler Mudit worked on his technique and fitness. "The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
others

Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
others

Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
others

Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC

PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
others

Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
others

Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles

AP, Miami Gardens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
others

LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
others

Excuse me while I kiss the sky

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Meet skydiver Sajid Chougle, who explains what it was like to fly again after being chained to the ground for most of 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac