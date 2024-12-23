Tiger Woods' ecstatic celebration, hugs son Charlie after teen's hole-in-one stuns golf world

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie, on Monday, stole the show as he hit his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Club in Orlando. However, the father-son pair were beaten to the title by Bernhard Langer and his son Jason. Tiger Woods of the United States with his son Charlie Woods and daughter Sam Woods walk on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22(Getty Images via AFP)

Langer, 67, and 24-year-old son Jason won the title for the second consecutive year, and Langer became the only player to win the PNC Championship back-to-back with two sons as partners. He won twice (2005 and 2006) with Stefan, who caddied Sunday for his little brother.

Yet, the moment that went viral on social media was Charlie's ace on the fourth hole, which helped the Woods duo make the playoff against the Langers. Tiger, who hit a hole-in-one 20 times during his illustrious career, didn't actually see his son hit the memorable shot. In fact, even Charlie was left in disbelief after the loud roar from the watching gallery that told him his tee shot at 175 yard.

"Guess what? His father was actually not watching," one commentator said. "He had to take a break for a second, comes back out, hears the roar of the crowd and Charlie Woods has made an ace at the PNC Championship to catapult team Woods into the lead."

Woods hugged his son as hard as he did when winning the Masters in 2019, giving him a playful shove and then reminding the high school sophomore that he had to buy a round of drinks for everyone. “I'm broke,” Charlie replied.

Despite Charlie's ace, it was the Langers who took home the title after two-time Masters champion Bernhard sunk an eagle putt at the first playoff hole. The defeat stretched Tiger's trophyless run since 2019 when the 15-time major champion won the Zozo Championship.

Even in defeat, Charlie said the hole-in-one, the great closing round, the playoff, everything, was the most fun he's had on the golf course.

“It's not even close,” he said.