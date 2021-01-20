Tiger Woods to miss at least two events after back surgery
Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is going to miss time after he underwent the fifth back surgery of his career.
Woods announced the surgery via a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship (in December)," the statement read. "His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."
The PNC Championship was a 36-hole event that Woods played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.
Woods' statement also said he would be missing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego on Jan. 28-31, and The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 18-21. Woods, however, expects to still serve as tournament host at The Genesis.
Woods could miss more than two months, but he is hopeful he can return for The Masters in April, according to Golf Digest.
The 45-year-old Woods last underwent a back procedure when he had spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017. He also had microdiscectomy surgery three times in 2014 and 2015. He played just one event from August 2015 through December 2017 because of his back issues.
A holder of 82 PGA Tour victories, Woods tied for ninth at the Farmers to start 2020, but struggled to contend the rest of the summer. He finished tied for 38th at The Masters in November.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
