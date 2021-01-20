IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Tiger Woods to miss at least two events after back surgery
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods to miss at least two events after back surgery

The PNC Championship was a 36-hole event that Woods played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is going to miss time after he underwent the fifth back surgery of his career.

Woods announced the surgery via a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship (in December)," the statement read. "His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

The PNC Championship was a 36-hole event that Woods played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

Woods' statement also said he would be missing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego on Jan. 28-31, and The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 18-21. Woods, however, expects to still serve as tournament host at The Genesis.

Woods could miss more than two months, but he is hopeful he can return for The Masters in April, according to Golf Digest.

The 45-year-old Woods last underwent a back procedure when he had spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017. He also had microdiscectomy surgery three times in 2014 and 2015. He played just one event from August 2015 through December 2017 because of his back issues.

A holder of 82 PGA Tour victories, Woods tied for ninth at the Farmers to start 2020, but struggled to contend the rest of the summer. He finished tied for 38th at The Masters in November.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods to miss at least two events after back surgery

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The PNC Championship was a 36-hole event that Woods played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami &amp; Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) &amp; Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami & Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) & Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
others

KKFI, Ultimate Kho Kho introduce first-ever scientific training for players

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
During a rigorous camp of almost a month, scheduled from January 18 to February 16, 138 players (including 18 women players) will be monitored by vastly experienced experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
others

Want to start 1,000 Khelo India centres at district level across India: Rijiju

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed out that Maharashtra is the only state in the country to have three centres of excellence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan National Stadium, where the opening ceremony and many other events are planned for Tokyo 2020 Olympics(AP)
Japan National Stadium, where the opening ceremony and many other events are planned for Tokyo 2020 Olympics(AP)
others

Japan's PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over virus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:08 PM IST
In a speech opening a new Parliament session, Suga said his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Twitter)
Representational Image(Twitter)
others

Bhavesh, Aakanksha win on final day of shooting trials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri of India(Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri of India(Getty Images)
others

Lahiri improves his best at Sony Open in Hawaii with superb 64

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Starting on the back nine of the Waialae course, Lahiri made good use of the conditions on a day when the scoring was low and it included a 61 by the leader, Steele, and Kevin Na, who shares the second place with Mexican Joaquin Niemann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat and husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag recently became proud parents of a baby boy.
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat and husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag recently became proud parents of a baby boy.
others

Babita Phogat on motherhood: Looking forward to learn, unlearn and relearn

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat says how husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag is on cloud nine and it seems nothing exists for him in the world except for their son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP