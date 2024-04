Tigers score 4 runs in 9th inning to comeback and beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Gio Urshela, Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday. HT Image

Detroit won for just the second time in six games by getting to Pirates closer David Bednar , who blew his third save opportunity in four tries.

Pittsburgh led 3-1 heading to the ninth before the Tigers broke loose against Bednar, a two-time All-Star.

Bednar walked Greene leading off the inning, then hit Spencer Torkelson. Urshela singled and both runners scored when Michael A. Taylor’s wayward throw from center to third base skipped into the netting near the Pittsburgh dugout. Carpenter and Rogers followed with run-scoring singles to give Detroit a split of the short two-game interleague set.

Urshela and Matt Vierling had two hits apiece for Detroit. Shelby Miller pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jason Foley worked the ninth for his third save.

Edward Olivares homered twice for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits and drove in a run for Pittsburgh.

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 1

BOSTON — Colton Cowser drove in four runs, Corbin Burnes allowed two hits over seven innings as Baltimore won in Boston’s home opener.

Cowser had a pair of RBI doubles, the second driving in two runs in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to help the Orioles stop a two-game skid.

Burnes struck out six and walked two, giving up Tyler O’Neill’s sixth homer of the season in the first inning. O’Neill began the season by homering for his fifth straight opening day, a major league record.

Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins added RBI singles for the Orioles.

Baltimore finished with 13 hits and scored its first four runs with two outs. The Orioles were 8 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 5

CLEVELAND — Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run double in the eighth inning as Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak with their first road win over the Cleveland.

Fletcher’s shot to right-center off Scott Barlow broke a 5-5 tie as the White Sox finally broke out of an early season offensive funk.

Chicago scored five runs in the first and got the big hit when it needed one.

Steven Wilson struck out the side in the seventh, and Michael Kopech struck out four in two innings for his second save.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer for the Guardians, who had their winning streak stopped at five and dropped to 8-3.

BREWERS 9, REDS 5

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich and Blake Perkins each drove in three runs, helping Joe Ross and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Perkins and Sal Frelick each had three of Milwaukee’s 13 hits. Jake Bauers had two RBIs.

Ross earned his first big league win since June 29, 2021, for Washington against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second start of the season.

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, which beat Milwaukee 10-8 on Monday night in the opener of the four-game series. Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley and Christian Encarnacion-Strand also had two hits apiece.

YANKEES 3, MARLINS 2

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodón allowed two unearned run in six-plus innings, Alex Verdugo homered and New York beat Miami to match their best 12-game start.

New York won its fourth straight and improved to a major league-best 10-2, equaling the starts of the Yankees in 1922, 1949 and 2003.

Miami dropped to 1-11 for the first time since losing 11 in a row after an opening victory in 1998. The Marlins are the first team to lose 11 of its first 12 since Baltimore in 2010.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARINERS 3

TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 2/3 effective innings to win for the first time in three starts this season and Toronto beat Seattle.

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and an RBI, Cavan Biggio reached base three times and George Springer drove in a pair as the Blue Jays won their second straight.

The Blue Jays are 5-2 this season when they homer, and 4-1 when they outhit their opponent. Toronto had 11 hits to Seattle’s six.

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer and Dominic Canzone added a solo shot for the Mariners. Seattle has lost three in a row and six of seven.

DODGERS 6, TWINS 3

MINNEOLIS — Tyler Glasnow tied his career high with 14 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

James Outman and Will Smith each hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games. Mookie Betts walked three times and scored a run.

Glasnow struck out Matt Wallner looking to end the seventh inning, marking the third time in his career he picked up 14 strikeouts. He also accomplished the feat for Tampa Bay last season against the Red Sox and in April 2021 against Texas.

Twins left fielder Austin Martin collected his first major league hit in the third, looping a double to right-center off the glove of Outman. Martin also doubled in the sixth off Glasnow.

BRAVES 6, METS 5

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. scored three runs and stole three bases, Reynaldo López threw six scoreless innings and Atlanta held off the New York.

The Braves led 6-0 before Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off Tyler Matzek in the eighth. Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias gave up two runs in the ninth, including Omar Narváez’s run-scoring double, but earned his second save. Iglesias struck out Alonso with a runner on to end the game.

López earned the No. 5 spot in Atlanta’s rotation after signing a $30 million, three-year contract on Nov. 30. The right-hander, primarily a reliever the last two seasons, has a 0.75 ERA through two starts. He had six strikeouts while allowing three hits and three walks against the Mets.

New York right-hander Dedniel Núñez, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, gave up one run over two innings in his major league debut.

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 0

ST. LOUIS — Sonny Gray tossed five innings in his St. Louis debut and shut out Philadelphia.

Gray allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none. The 34-year-old right-hander threw 43 of his 64 pitches for strikes.

Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler permitted three runs and six hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

ROYALS 4, ASTROS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and Kansas City beat Houston for their fifth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson began the Kansas City 10th on second as the automatic runner, replacing Vinnie Pasquantino. Hampson raced home when Perez led off the inning with a single to center against Wander Suero .

James McArthur pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Perez and Nelson Velázquez each had two hits for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia each drove in a run.

ATHLETICS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted Oakland over Texas.

Langeliers, a 26-year-old who entered with 29 career big league homers, hit solo drives in the second off Nathan Eovaldi and in the seventh against David Robertson.

Texas led 3-2 in the ninth when Seth Brown walked with one out off José Leclerc and Langeliers sent a first-pitch fastball to left-center for his fourth home run this season.

Michael Kelly threw a perfect eighth inning, and Mason Miller pitched a perfect 1-2-3 ninth for Oakland’s first save this season.

Texas went ahead when Marcus Semien homered on the first pitch from Alex Wood and Josh Smith hit an RBI single on Wood’s sixth.

Jonah Heim homered in the second and Evan Carter in the seventh against Mitch Spence.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, ROCKIES 2

DENVER — Corbin Carroll homered on the second pitch of the game, Merrill Kelly tossed six solid innings and Arizona gave manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career victory with a win over Colorado.

Lovullo, who is in his eighth season and is the longest-serving manager in franchise history, got the milestone after Arizona had dropped five in a row.

Randal Grichuk also went deep and Gabriel Moreno had four hits — including two doubles — to back another quality outing from Kelly. He has pitched at least five innings in 32 straight starts, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller .

Ryan Thompson got four outs and Kevin Ginkel worked a clean ninth inning for his first save of the season.

The Rockies got one back in the bottom of the first when Ezequiel Tovar scored on Ryan McMahon’s groundout, but Grichuk homered leading off the second against his former team. It was his first of the season.

RAYS 6, ANGELS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — José Caballero had three hits and two RBIs, Isaac Paredes homered and the Tampa Bay beat the Los Angeles Angels despite Mike Trout’s sixth home run.

Harold Ramírez also drove in a pair for the Rays, who have won three of four.

Aaron Civale allowed only two more hits after Trout’s two-run shot in the first. The right-hander gave up three runs in five innings with four strikeouts. The four earned runs Civale has permitted in three starts have come on three homers.

Pete Fairbanks earned his first save despite giving up an RBI single to Luis Rengifo in the ninth. The Angels had runners on first and second with two outs, but Miguel Sanó struck out looking.

Trout has homered in three straight games for the 15th time in his career.

NATIONALS 5, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO — CJ Abrams homered and drove in three runs after missing three games with a bruised left pinkie, and Washington beat San Francisco.

Riley Adams added an RBI double and Jacob Young had two hits and three stolen bases as Washington won its sixth in a row against San Francisco.

Patrick Bailey and Nick Ahmed drove in runs for the Giants, who lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Washington’s Joan Adon allowed one run in four innings in his season debut. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start for Josiah Gray, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right arm.

CUBS 5, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO — Christopher Morel hit his first career grand slam and Yan Gomes also connected for Chicago who beat San Diego.

Right-hander Ben Brown pitched well in his first big league start but not long enough to get the win. He was pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings and 77 pitches, with the bases empty. He allowed three hits while striking out five and walking one.

San Diego’s Eguy Rosario connected for a pinch-hit homer leading off the sixth against Drew Smyly , his second.

