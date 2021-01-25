IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / TT player Mouma Das, six other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
others

TT player Mouma Das, six other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:52 PM IST

Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das and the legendary PT Usha's coach Madhavan Nambiar were among seven sportspersons awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India on the eve of the country's 72nd Republic Day.

Besides Mouma and the great athletics coach, better known as OM Nambiar, former India women's basketball team captain P Anitha, long-distance runner Sudha Singh, former Indian wrestler Virender Singh, para athlete KY Venkatesh and mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa have also been honoured with the country's fourth highest civilian award in the sports category.

Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.

Mouma, who won the Arjuna Award in 2013, became only the second table tennis player after Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the Padma Shri. Sharath won the recognition in 2019.

"I became mother in December 2019 and didn't get to play after that because of the COVID pandemic. This honour will give me extra motivation to comeback stronger and win more laureuls for the country," Mouma, who won multiple Commonwealth and South Asian Games medals, told PTI.

Sudha, who was awarded the Arjuna in 2012, is the second-most renowned athlete to bag the recognition. She is an Indian Olympic athlete in the 3000 metres steeplechase event.

A national record holder in the event, she has represented India at international events since 2005.Singh is an Asian champion in the discipline and has won two gold and four silver medals at various editions of Asian Games and the continental championships. She had represented India at two consecutive Olympic Games, in 2012 and 2016.

Nambiar, renowned for being Usha's coach, is a 1985 Dronacharya awardee.

Virender is a bronze medal-winning wrestler in the 1992 World Wrestling Championship at Cali, Colombia.

He also won a silver medal in Commonwealth Championship in 1995 (Senior, 74kg, freestyle).Venkatesh was a para athlete who has his name in the Limca Book of Records for winning the highest number of medals in the World Dwarf Games, 2005. He also represented India at the first International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championships in Berlin, Germany in 1994.

Anshu Jamsenpa is an Indian mountaineer and the first woman in the world to scale the Mount Everest twice in a season, and the fastest double summitter to do so within five days.

This year no sporstperson has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of wrestling.(File)
File photo of wrestling.(File)
others

Indian wrestlers aiming for four medals in Tokyo, says WFI president

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Four Indian wrestlers -- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia -- have booked their spots for the Tokyo Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.(AP)
A banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.(AP)
others

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvaccinated athletes: France

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Denis Masseglia warned that unvaccinated athletes who went to the Games in Japan faced "quarantine of a fortnight" and "will have to undergo tests in the mornings and evenings".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
Mouma Das. File(REUTERS)
others

TT player Mouma Das, six other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File)
Representational image.(File)
others

IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and hearing their national anthem being played.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Russia confirms it won't appeal Olympic team restrictions

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month ruled that Russia's name, flag and anthem would be barred from the next two Olympics after backing the World Anti-Doping Agency's finding that doping data was manipulated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: McLaren's Jenson Button.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: McLaren's Jenson Button.(REUTERS)
others

Jenson Button to race for own team in Extreme E electric series

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments, must have a male and a female driver. Button's team mate will be announced in due course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File)
Representational image.(File)
others

SAI takes note of COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:43 PM IST
SAI has also requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to sensitise all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly and ensure safety of athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP