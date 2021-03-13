IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST

Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal said on Saturday.

NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala.

“A number of Olympic probables were tested recently and two of them have returned positive report,” Agarwal said. He did not reveal who the athletes were, but one of them is reportedly a woman 400m runner who won medals at the grand prix.

In the first Indian Grand Prix meet on Feb 18, NADA tested 10 athletes while 13 were tested during GP 2 on Feb 25. NADA took 10 samples during the National Race Walking Championship in Jharkhand on Feb 13-14, according to its newsletter.

In all, NADA collected 148 samples in February, 40 of them in track and field.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
doping in sport tokyo olympics 2021 national anti-doping agency
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
others

Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
others

Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
others

ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrives, UK and Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
others

Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Sharath showed consistency in the first game against Dmitrij, who recently won the WTT Contenders title, and came close. But he could never get under the skin of a man who was in superb form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
others

Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Six-times world champion Kom, 38, has been boxing for 20 years but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Vijender headlines the main event for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
others

Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Lahiri has played at The Players both in May previously and now in March and sees a change in weather between the two periods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
others

PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges

Reuters, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Sharath Kamal, ranked 32, beat his higher-ranked rival from Germany 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in the second-round match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gymnastics generic image. (Getty Image)
Gymnastics generic image. (Getty Image)
others

Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to Covid-19 impact

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(File)
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat(File)
others

Vinesh, Punia go back atop world rankings en route to Tokyo

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:07 AM IST
That said, Punia, who was one of the strongest medal contenders for the original Tokyo Olympics in 2020, showed on Sunday that he retains that tag for the new, deferred Tokyo Games this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Deepika Kumari. (Getty Images)
File image of Deepika Kumari. (Getty Images)
others

Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:38 PM IST
  • Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP