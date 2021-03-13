Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief
- Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal said on Saturday.
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala.
“A number of Olympic probables were tested recently and two of them have returned positive report,” Agarwal said. He did not reveal who the athletes were, but one of them is reportedly a woman 400m runner who won medals at the grand prix.
In the first Indian Grand Prix meet on Feb 18, NADA tested 10 athletes while 13 were tested during GP 2 on Feb 25. NADA took 10 samples during the National Race Walking Championship in Jharkhand on Feb 13-14, according to its newsletter.
In all, NADA collected 148 samples in February, 40 of them in track and field.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring
- The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
- Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges
- The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to Covid-19 impact
- The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh, Punia go back atop world rankings en route to Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics
- Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox