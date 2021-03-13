Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal said on Saturday.

NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala.

“A number of Olympic probables were tested recently and two of them have returned positive report,” Agarwal said. He did not reveal who the athletes were, but one of them is reportedly a woman 400m runner who won medals at the grand prix.

In the first Indian Grand Prix meet on Feb 18, NADA tested 10 athletes while 13 were tested during GP 2 on Feb 25. NADA took 10 samples during the National Race Walking Championship in Jharkhand on Feb 13-14, according to its newsletter.

In all, NADA collected 148 samples in February, 40 of them in track and field.