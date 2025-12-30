Tyson Fury offers condolences to victims of Anthony Joshua car crash

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua looks on as he gets into a vehicle following a car accident. (Sodiq Ayo via REUTERS) Tyson Fury has passed on his condolences after a car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of Anthony Joshua's team members. Tyson Fury has passed on his condolences after a car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of Anthony Joshua's team members and left his fellow former world heavyweight boxing champion injured. Joshua was involved in the smash, which happened on Monday morning on a main road linking Lagos and Ibadan in the southwest of the country.

His promoter said the boxer's "close friends and team members", Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were killed, and Joshua himself was taken to the hospital "for checks and treatment".

Fury, who has been linked with reversing his retirement to face Joshua in a 'Battle of Britain' mega-fight in 2026, wrote on his Instagram page: "This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven."

Minutes earlier, the self-styled 'Gypsy King' revived talk of a ring return by posting a photograph on social media of himself and one of his sons and nephews wearing T-shirts which read: "I'm back."

Joshua, a British national of Nigerian heritage, called out Fury following a sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami earlier this month.

But Monday's accident will likely further delay a long-anticipated bout between former Olympic champion Joshua and Fury, with Paul saying Monday in an X post: "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."

Pictures circulating online showed a shirtless Joshua -- a British national of Nigerian heritage -- surrounded by what appeared to be broken window glass on the seats around him.

"He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation," said a statement from his promoter. "Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected -- and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Police said the accident occurred around 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) in the town of Makun, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus Joshua was in "was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck... by the side of the road".

However, a witness who gave his name as Kunle told AFP: "The truck was not stationary when the accident happened."

Joshua's family hails from the southwest Nigerian city and he is known to visit there when he is in the country.

Ayodele, also known as Latz, was a personal trainer of Joshua, while Ghami acted as strength and conditioning coach for the 36-year-old.

Former world champion Wladimir Klitschko, stopped in the 11th round by Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2017, wrote on X: "I'm deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends.

"Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I've always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.

“My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time.”