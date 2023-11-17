close_game
News / Sports / Others / Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Saudi Arabia: All you need to know

Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Saudi Arabia: All you need to know

AFP |
Nov 17, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia on February 17.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia on February 17, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Tyson Fury during the press conference(Reuters)
Tyson Fury during the press conference(Reuters)

British star Fury will put his WBC belt on the line, with the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Ukraine's Usyk also up for grabs in Riyadh.

The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000.

Fury, 35, and Usyk, 36, were originally expected to clash on December 23.

But Fury's disappointing performance in a split-decision victory over MMA star Francis Ngannou last month forced a delay to the hotly-anticipated bout.

He was left with a swollen eye and cut on the forehead after the contentious win against Ngannou.

Fury had already been criticised for failing to agree a deal with Usyk when a proposed meeting at Wembley in April couldn't be confirmed.

The pair will finally step into the ring in 2024 as Fury looks to add to his record of 34 wins with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

Saudi Arabia has staged several leading boxing events in recent years, including Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in 2022.

The Gulf State has been accused of using sport to improve its international reputation after widespread criticism for its human rights record.

