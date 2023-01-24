U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai take first innings lead

Mumbai bowled out Hyderabad for 311 to take a first innings lead of 393 on Day Three of their Group D Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy league match at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 149 for three in their second innings and were still trailing Mumbai by 244 runs. Khizar Dafedar did the most damage for Mumbai with figures of four for 104 in the first innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 704 vs Hyderabad 311 in 77 overs (M Dhanush 110; Khizar Dafedar 4/105, Himanshu Singh 2/50) & 149/3 in 46 overs (Himateja K 67*, HK Simha)

Times Shield: Mulchandani’s ton puts Nirlon in command

Ishan Mulchandani's century (113, 149b; 16x4) helped Nirlon Sports Club reach 314 for four in the first innings against Repro India Limited on Day Two of their Times Shield B Division semi-final on Tuesday.

In another last-four clash, Teleperformance DIBS took the first innings lead against Route Mobile Limited. Teleperformance scored 360 in the first innings thanks to Ajit Yadav’s ton (147, 211b; 22x4, 1x6) and then bowled out Route Mobile for 227. At stumps, Teleperformance were 23 for three in their second innings.

Brief scores: Teleperformance DIBS 360 in 80.4 overs (Karan Shah 45, Ajit Yadav 147, Akshay Darekar 54; Asif Shaikh 5/134, Ravindra Solanki 2/55, Hitesh Parmar 2/66) & 23/3 in 7 overs vs Route Mobile Ltd 227 in 59.1 overs (Nikhil Naik 68, Sumit Dhekale 79; Sunny Patel 4/22, Akshay Darekar 3/82); Nirlon Sports Club 314/4 in 79 overs (Sourabh Singh (Jr) 67, Ishan Mulchandani 113, Agni Chopra 62, Arya Satpute 42; Sumit Markali 3/82) vs Repro India Ltd

MFA League: Patil's late winner takes Atlanta home

Atlanta FC scored deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win against Mumbai Knights–JMJ Sports Club in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, on Tuesday.

In another Elite Division match, Abdul Khan's brace guided Karnatak SA to a 3-0 win over Iron Born FC 3-0.

Results: Elite Div: Atlanta FC 1 (Himanshu Patil) beat Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 0; Karnatak SA 3 (Abdul Khan 2, Aashish Lalge) beat Iron Born FC 0; Republic Day Nitu Mandke Cup (1st round): Sporting Options 2 (Shrikant Rawat, Ayush Bagwe) beat The Soccer Academy 0; SG5 Bharat FC 2 (Aryan Palande, Mervin D’Souza) beat Navnagar SA 1 (Amar Yadav)

CCI Snooker Classic: Chawla, Pherwani make winning starts

National snooker champion Kamal Chawla of Railways and runner-up Sparsh Pherwani of Maharashtra launched their campaigns on a winning note in the CCI Snooker Classic on Tuesday.

India No. 1 Chawla overcame Delhi’s Sandeep Gulati 4-2 (78-12, 53-11, 37-84, 40-66, 65-39, 53-29) while India No. 2 Pherwani beat E Pandurangaiah of Railways 4-0 (80-11, 94-21, 71-23, 73-0).

Results: Kamal Chawla (Rlys) bt Sandeep Gulati (Del) 4-2 (78(42,35)-12, 53-11, 37-84, 40-66, 65-39, 53-29); Jaison Malhotra (Del) bt Rayaan Razmi (Mah) 4-3 (73-29, 72-58, 19-53, 36-67, 23-71, 58-28, 76-19); Ishpreet Singh Chadha (Mah) bt Dilip Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 4-2 (100(65)-38, 18-61, 81(81)-1, 58-65(46), 100(59)-1, 64-49); Pushender Singh (Rlys) bt K Srinu (Rlys) 4-2 (120(81)-0, 39-61, 66-29, 87-31, 53-61, 64-1; Sparsh Pherwani (Mah) bt E Pandurangaiah (Rlys) 4-0 (80-11, 94(66)-21, 71(57)-23, 73(73)-0); Digvijay Kadian (Har) bt R Girish (Rlys) 4-1 (57-30, 91(71)-7, 12-58, 60-19, 72-5); Hasan Badami (Mah) bt Paras Gupta (UP) 4-2 (64(53)-42, 58-78, 51-76, 81-51, 65-18, 62-35); Shivam Arora (Mah) bt Manan Chandra (PSPB) 4-1 (66-23, 48-84, 79-28, 74-18, 62-49); Alfie Lee (UK) bt Ketan Chawla 4-0 (71(42)-6, 73(44)-66, 72-13, 78-65).

Junior squash: Sathe survives scare

Maharashtra’s Yash Sathe—seeded in the 9 to 16 bracket—survived a scare before beating unseeded Shant Hingorani 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6 in a boys’ under-17 round of 32 match in the KH Rambhia Memorial Juhu Gymkhana Junior Squash Open on Tuesday.

Results (round of 32): Boys': U-11: Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) bt Mikhail Mehta (MH) 11-0, 11-0, 11-2; Advait Kejriwal (MH) bt Rayhaan Shah (MH) 11-3, 11-7, 11-2, Aaditya Shah (MH) bt Tilakvir Kapoor (MH) 11-2, 11-9, 12-10; Krishiv Mittal (MH) bt Vedant Parekh (MH) 11-9, 11-9, 11-2; Rahul Shingava (MH) bt Veer Vohra (MH) 12-10, 13-11, 9-11, 12-10; Kalpesh Nirguda (MH) bt Siddharth Mamania (MH) 11-1, 11-8, 11-5; U-13: Rudra Pathania (CH) bt Aarush Tiwari (MH) 11-5, 11-6, 11-1; Harshal Rana (HR) bt Vidan Gupta (MH) 11-2, 11-0, 11-1; Divvij Dave (MH) bt Dhanvin Shroff (MH) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3; Vihaan Das (MP) bt Mudassir Patel (MH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4; Shreyansh Jha (MH) bt Nikhil Jaspal (MH) 11-5, 11-1, 11-2; U-15: Anshuman Jaising (MH) bt Adarsh Tripathi (MH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-1; Varun Shah (MH) bt Ketan Sambare (MH) 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Aatik Yadav (MH) bt Huzaifa Pardiwala (MH) 11-1, 11-4, 11-9; Harsh Joshi (MH) bt Ramesh Datta Shingava (MH) 11-7, 11-5, 11-3; Shivenudeshi Udeshi (MH) bt Neil Shah (MH) 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-3; U-17: Ayush Verma (MH) bt Aryaman Garkel (MH) 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Yash Sathe (MH) bt Shant Hingorani (MH) 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; Ayaan Kedia (MH) bt Prince Yadav (MH) 11-9, 11-6, 11-2; Siddharth Bhandari (MH) bt Vedan Maheshwari (MH) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.