Verstappen’s masterclass casts light on his enigmatic genius

The Dutchman was hurling expletives over the radio after missing Q3 in Sunday’s early morning qualifying — postponed from Saturday due to inclement weather — as Lance Stroll’s crash brought out the red flag, ending Q2 and his hopes of making the final and most important qualifying session.

In the media pen, an irate Verstappen dissed the FIA for bringing out the red flag. “It’s ridiculous and it’s stupid to talk about it,” said the 27-year-old.

Verstappen’s frustration was understandable as everything was going against the three-time world champion. He hadn’t won in 10 races. He was to take a five-place grid penalty in the race for a new power unit. He finished fourth in the sprint after receiving a five-second penalty for a virtual safety car infringement which saw his championship lead cut to just 44 points by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

On top of that, Verstappen has been at the receiving end in the Formula 1 paddock with drivers, experts as well as the media critical of his antics, both on and off track, especially after his two 10-second penalties in Mexico City a week prior for dangerous driving.

“I know that Max doesn’t care what anybody thinks, but it saddens me when he drives like that,” renowned commentator Martin Brundle wrote in his column for Sky Sports. “He’s a multiple champion, has more driving talent in his little finger than most of us ever had, but his legacy will be tainted by this sporting attitude and that’s a shame.”

Exasperated, Verstappen disappeared into the Red Bull motorhome after his post-qualifying media duties. Even during the customary driver parade ahead of the race, the Dutchman kept to himself, just chatting with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz intermittently as Norris laughed away with friends George Russell and Alex Albon.

As the racers drove onto the grid, Verstappen slotted into 17th at Interlagos, 16 places behind pole-sitter and title rival Norris, who had a brilliant opportunity to massively cut down Verstappen’s lead in a much-faster McLaren. But the biggest factor to consider was the rain which had been spattering the 4.3km circuit since Saturday.

They say that rain is a great leveller in F1. Neither can the powerful engines push the cars to the limit, nor can the aero packages use maximum downforce, reducing the technical difference and emphasising driver skill which is why rain masters such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher are considered class above the rest.

Also, Interlagos is an old-school track which is loved by fans because of its overtake-friendly nature. However, in the rain, it transforms into the opposite where overtaking off the racing line will likely result in a crash.

Sunday afternoon was no different. While others struggled to stay on track — five crashed out — let alone overtake in extremely slippery conditions, Verstappen somehow found grip to deliver a masterful drive and inexplicably win the Sao Paulo GP despite starting from 17th on the grid. It was only the sixth time in F1 history that a driver starting 17th or lower has won a race.

The Dutchman flew on the wet track to record the fastest nine laps of the race, overtaking car after car with ease, prompting experts to draw parallels with Senna’s ‘Lap of the Gods’ at Donington Park in 1993. Verstappen’s speed and control, especially when everyone else was sliding off, was reminiscent of the 2016 Brazilian GP when he announced his arrival, driving from 16th to third in treacherous conditions, leading the legendary Niki Lauda to famously take off his cap to salute Verstappen’s drive.

Calm before the start, Verstappen unleashed the storm as the lights went out to leap into 11th by the time he reached Turn 3, showing immense grip on a completely wet track with standing water in patches, overtaking cars on the outside.

One after the other, Verstappen kept overtaking his rivals and by Lap 10 he was already in sixth position. A virtual safety car was called when Nico Hulkenberg beached his car as the rain intensified. While everyone pitted for newer intermediates, Verstappen and two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly made the brave choice of trying out their luck on worsening tyres, meaning they formed the top-3 after the round of pitstops.

Fortune favoured the brave as the race was red flagged following Franco Colapinto’s crash, meaning Ocon, Verstappen and Gasly could change their tyres without having to pit. Conditions were still wet when the race resumed but the supremely confident Verstappen chanced upon his first opportunity to move into the lead on Lap 43, a position he would consolidate as the race progressed.

In the next 26 laps, Verstappen pulled out a humongous 19-second gap to the two Alpines behind him to take his first victory in 10 races, and quite probably the finest of his career. To his delight, Norris’s errors saw him end sixth as Verstappen extended his championship lead to 62 points, almost putting one hand on his fourth F1 title with only three races to go.

“I was feeling all over the place, a roller-coaster. My emotions went from wanting to destroy the garage after qualifying to winning the race,” said Verstappen after winning his 62nd GP.

But Verstappen wasn’t done as he went back to his sarcastic best, taking a dig at the British press. “I have a quick question! I don’t see any British press. They had to run to the airport or they didn’t know where the press conference is?” quipped the champion followed by a room full of laughter.