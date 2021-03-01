IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa

The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship later this month.

The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019. He has not competed ever since.

"The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship – who have been roped in as the venue partner," his promoters IOS Boxing Promotions said in a statement.

The Majestic Pride is a ship docked on the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa.

"The bout goes beyond the traditional norms of a regular professional match and offers viewers the glitz and glamour of Vegas-style boxing event. The announcement of Vijender's opponent will be made soon," the organisers' release stated.

Vijender said he is looking forward to the experience.

"It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout," he said.

IOS Boxing Promotions' Neerav Tomar added, "A boxing match on a ship is the perfect amalgamation of the intensity of boxing and razzmatazz of the entertaining casino. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijender singh
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:27 PM IST
With so many players wearing Woods' trademark red and black colors on Sunday all throughout golf, it served as the moving get-well card that it was intended to be.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Punia said he will return to social media after the conclusion of the quadrennial event. He asked his followers to keep showering their love to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
According to a release issued by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Indian contingent left for Spain in early hours on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)
File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)
others

Vinesh Phogat resumes Tokyo Olympics re-build with title in Kiev meet

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The 53kg wrestler is determined to make amends after injury dashed her medal dreams in the 2016 Rio Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mudit Dani
Mudit Dani
others

Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
During lockdown , the 20-year-old paddler Mudit worked on his technique and fitness. "The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
others

Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
others

Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
others

Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC

PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
others

Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
others

Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles

AP, Miami Gardens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
others

LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
others

Excuse me while I kiss the sky

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Meet skydiver Sajid Chougle, who explains what it was like to fly again after being chained to the ground for most of 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac