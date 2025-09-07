Viswanathan Anand slams D Gukesh critics for trying ‘to make content’ after Uzbek GM's remark: ‘Is that controversial?’

D Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in history, defeating Ding Liren last December. Since the historic moment, the 19-year-old has been in the spotlight. His win against Liren was hailed by fans and experts, but some criticised the quality of the World C'ship and felt that Gukesh didn't deserve the title. World Chess Champion D Gukesh, left, with former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand during a press conference.(PTI)

Recently, Nodirbek Abdusattorov's comments on Gukesh caught everyone's attention. In a social media video posted by FIDE, which has now gone viral, the Uzbek GM predicted that Gukesh would fail to defend his World Chess Championship title next year. The Indian had responded to the claim, saying, "I mean, first of all, obviously, Nodirbek Abdusattorov is a great player and he's very much capable, but (at this) the tournament he can only qualify for the Candidates, so it's one more step to become world champion."

"But whoever it is like, I am sure you know deserves to be there and is very much capable of playing well. I am not really rooting for anybody, I just do my part as a researcher," he added.

Nodirbek was once again asked about his viral claim on Gukesh. He was asked if he still believed in his opinion, he said, "Yes, for sure."

‘Is that controversial?’

On Chess.com's India live stream of Round 1 of FIDE Grand Swiss, Viswanathan Anand reacted to Nodirbek's claim.

He said, “Yes, I am aware of it. It's been suggested to me a lot. It keeps popping up on all my feeds. Respect to these boys. They know how to make content.”

"He is so innocent, no? Is that controversial? No it's good fun. That's how the game is played these days," he added.

At the sidelines of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Nodirbek was also asked to predicted the winner betwee him and Gukesh, if he managed to quailfy for the World C'ship.

"I mean it's too early to predict and answer this question. Once I qualify for the Candidates, we can talk about it," he said.