Uzbek GM sticks to ‘D Gukesh will lose World Chess C’ship title' claim, brutally says…

Uzbekistan GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov recently caught everyone's attention. In a FIDE social media video, which has gone viral, the 20-year-old predicted that D Gukesh would not be able to defend his World Championship crown next year. D Gukesh and Nodirbek Abdusattorov during a game.(FIDE)

Gukesh had his own response, as he roasted Abdusattorov. He said, “I mean, first of all, obviously, Nodirbek Abdusattorov is a great player and he's very much capable, but (at this) the tournament he can only qualify for the Candidates, so it's one more step to become world champion.”

"But whoever it is like, I am sure you know deserves to be there and is very much capable of playing well. I am not really rooting for anybody, I just do my part as a researcher."

Nodirbek Abdusattorov backs up on brutal D Gukesh claim

The Uzbek GM was asked about his controversial opinon on Thursday, after his first round win at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. When asked if he saw the video, he simply replied, "No."

He was asked if he still believed in his opinion, he said, "Yes, for sure."

On being asked to predict the World C'ship winner between him and the Indian GM, he said, "I mean it's too early to predict and answer this question. Once I qualify for the Candidates, we can talk about it."

"Every top player or strong player wants to become world champion one day, but I mean, you have to really give your best. For now, my goal is just to finish this tournament well and if I qualify, the answer will be different," he added.

During the World Chess C'ship, Gukesh bagged three wins against two victories for Ding Liren, and nine draws in the 14 classical rounds. He clinched victory in the deciding 14th game, as Liren made a massive blunder during the endgame. The win made Gukesh the undisputed youngest-ever World Champion.