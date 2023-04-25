Watch- LeBron James' 2-pointer that caused OT before Los Angeles Lakers defeated Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 117-111 in game 4 on Monday night. With the win, Lakers lead 3-1 in the best of seven series. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: LeBron James #6 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers react against the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

With just 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, LeBron James scored a 2-pointer to send the match into overtime. At the end of four quarters, the scores were tied at 104-104. In overtime, Grizzlies scored seven points while Lakers grabbed 13 points and thus won by a margin of six.

James finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists and contributed in a major way to Lakers win. Interestingly, it was the first ever 20-point, 20-rebound game of James' career. He also became the first Laker player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004, to put up 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a playoff game. Meanwhile, James was well supported by teammates Austin Reaves (23 points, four rebounds and six assists) and D'Angelo Russell (17 points, one rebound and three assists).

In the post-match interaction with media, James said that he got to know about his 20-20 from teammates. "I had no idea that I hit 20-20 and it's the first time I have done in my career. I have done some pretty good...cool things in my career but had never hit 20-20 before or so. That's pretty cool, I guess".

James also talked about teammate Austin and said “This is Austin’s first playoff series…he was just talking about how much he loves this - the greatest thing he’s ever been a part of, basketball-wise...That brought a lot of joy to me."

Lakers would now need to one just one more match against Grizzlies to qualify for the next round. If Lakers win against Grizzlies in game 5 on Wednesday, their opponents will be eliminated.