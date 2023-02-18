Watch: Simu Liu's surreal 4-point shot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Team Dwyane Wade registered 81-78 win over Team Ryan in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. In the thrilling contest, American football player DK Metcalf delivered an incredible match-winning performance as he scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the match. Metcalf was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for his terrific gameplay.

It turns out Canadian actor Simu Liu who featured in the match for Team Wade, has got a few tricks up his sleeves when it comes to basketball. On Friday, he astonished the fans by scoring a a four-point shot from Ruffles' 4-point shot zone in the first quarter which sent the spectators into a frenzy. A video of his fantastic shot was shared by NBA India through their official Twitter handle.

"Nothing. But. Net. Simu Liu drains a 4pt shot! #NBAAllStar #CelebGame," tweeted NBA India.

Meanwhile, in the dying seconds of the match, WWE Superstar The Miz almost won the game for Team Ryan when his shot from half-court landed in the basket but didn't count as the buzzer had been sounded by the time it happened. But the incredible moment caught everyone off their feet with celebrations breaking out in the Team Ryan camp who believed they had won it.

After the match, Miz talked about the glorious moment gone begging. He said: “I wasn’t supposed to get the ball at the end, but I had the ball. So what do you do? You shoot it? I shot it. I made it. But they didn’t give it to me because it was that close to the time clock we would have won the game. It was a four point shot. They didn’t give it to me, but I had a blast. Everyone came out here really for together. It’s a really fun show, really fun game, and it was an absolute honor.”

Team Wade comprised of Nicky Jam (Singer),Jesser (YouTuber), Simu Liu (Actor), Hasan Minhaj (Comedian), Janelle Monáe (Singer), Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star), 21 Savage (Rapper), Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player), DK Metcalf( American football player) and Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor).Interestingly, film celebrity from India, Ranveer Singh was also a part of Team Wade as a player.

On the other hand, Team Ryan was made of Kane Brown (Singer), Cordae (Rapper), Diamond Deshields (WNBA star), Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer), Marcos Mion (Actor),The Miz (Wrestler), Everett Osborne (Actor),Ozuna (Singer),Albert Pujols (Former MLB star),Guillermo Rodriguez (Talk-show host),Sinqua Walls (Actor).