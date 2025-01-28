'We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Indian government’s determination to secure the right to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, emphasizing that it would mark a transformative moment for Indian sports and spur growth across various sectors of the economy. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games, held in Goa, PM Modi described the bid as a game-changer for the country’s infrastructure and global standing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun(@NarendraModi on Youtube via PTI Photo)

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights," the Prime Minister declared, underscoring that the event would be about more than just sports. “Olympics is not just a sporting event. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes. It spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and, most important of all, boosts tourism,” PM Modi added.

Highlighting the far-reaching impact of hosting the Games, PM Modi noted that the event would draw people and athletes from all over the world, leading to a surge in tourism and providing long-term economic benefits. India officially expressed its intention to host the 2036 Olympics during the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai in 2023. Following this, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted an official letter of intent to the IOC.

While the IOC will not make a decision until 2026, India’s next step will be to prepare and submit a comprehensive bid that outlines its vision for the Games. Countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also vying for the 2036 hosting rights, meaning India faces stiff competition in its pursuit of this prestigious opportunity.

The PM emphasized that sports play a key role in the development of the nation, stating, “It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in the development of the country.” The Prime Minister also acknowledged India’s growing stature as one of the world’s largest economies and expressed a desire for the sports economy to benefit from this expansion.

PM Modi said India's sports sector is evolving with strong institutional support. He praised initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India, which have provided critical funding and resources for athletes. "The sports budget has been increased three-fold and we have spent crores of rupees under TOPS for the benefit of the athletes," he said.

He further highlighted the success of the Khelo India programs, including the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Para Games, all of which have opened new avenues for athletes of various categories. "The young athletes are getting a chance to move ahead," he said, referring to these initiatives.

The Prime Minister concluded by offering fitness advice to the youth, urging them to reduce their intake of oil by 10 percent and incorporate more physical activity into their daily routines to combat obesity, which he identified as a growing health concern. "We have to fight obesity. It is a major health issue," Modi remarked.

With these strategic moves, India is setting the stage for what could be a landmark moment in its sporting history if it succeeds in its bid for the 2036 Olympics.