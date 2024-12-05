WFI challenges Delhi HC order restoring ad hoc committee’s mandate

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has filed an appeal before a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge’s order restoring the mandate of the ad hoc committee appointed by the International Olympic Association (IOA) for managing the federation’s affairs. The hearing in Delhi HC was adjourned after Bajrang Punia’s counsel did not show up. (PTI)

Though the matter was listed before a bench of acting chief justice Vibhu Bakhru and justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Thursday, the same was adjourned for December 18 due to unavailability of wrestler Bajrang Punia’s counsel.

WFI’s plea before the high court argued that the single judge failed to consider the federation’s mandatory participation in various international events required for qualifying for World Championships. It further contended that the judge proceeded on the assumption that it was appropriate to interfere in United World Wrestling’s (UWW) governance after the conclusion of the Olympics. Additionally, the plea stated that the judge granted reliefs not even sought in the wrestlers’ writ, warranting quashing on this ground.

“Single Judge has failed to consider that the revocation of the Suspension of the WFI was on account of having an elected body in place in WFI and replacing the same with a third party would again invite a suspension from the UWW,” the plea claimed.

The ad-hoc committee was appointed by the IOA on December 27 last year after the sports ministry had restrained Sanjay Singh-led WFI to administer and manage the federation’s activities. In its December 24 order, the ministry had also asked the IOA to constitute an ad hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of WFI. However, on March 18 this year, the IOA disbanded the ad hoc committee, saying that there was “no further need” for it.

The WFI’s appeal challenges the August 16 order by Justice Sachin Datta, which restored the ad hoc committee’s mandate. The high court held that its dissolution was “unwarranted” and “incongruous” and granted the IOA liberty to reconstitute the ad hoc committee. The order was issued in response to an application filed by four wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, following the IOA’s decision to dissolve the committee.

The single judge further stated that the disbandment of the committee was incompatible with continuation of sports ministry’s December 24 order and the same enjoyed ministry’s “tacit approval”.