With new NR, Aldrin jumps to the top of the pack

It was the perfect setting for Jeswin Aldrin. The Inspire Institute of Sport centre here has been Aldrin’s training ground for four years, it is where he has made his way up from the junior level to senior international circuit. So, in front of his people and coach Yoandri Betanzos, the two- time world championships medallist from Cuba, an inspired Aldrin leapt to a new national record of 8.42m at the Throws and Jumps Competition on Thursday, shattering the previous record of M Sreeshankar (8.36m).

Aldrin was terrific all through the competition, starting with a leap of 8.05m jump and pushing it to 8.26m before breaching the national record in his third attempt. The small but enthusiastic crowd sitting in anticipation of a special from the homeboy was elated and cheered for him vociferously.

The only matter of concern, if any, was the gust of wind blowing intermittently. As soon as Aldrin made the jump, he turned to check the wind. It had robbed him of the national record last year at the Federation Cup when his 8.37m was declared wind-assisted. The wind velocity should not exceed 2m/s to be considered a legal jump. This time Aldrin had luck by his side and the wind measurement came to +1.8m/s setting the new national record. His jump is the best in the world this season so far, with Brazil’s Weslley Beraldo a distant second (8.12m).

“It was really special because it has come in my home ground and in front of people with whom I train,” said 21-year-old Aldrin, whose previous personal best was 8.26m.

“I want to be the best long jumper in the world and for that, I should be the topper in my country first. I have been aiming for the NR since last year and I am happy that I have been able to achieve it.”

“We knew the jump was 8.40m. There is no pressure on me here. It (wind) has always been like that. I was happy to see that it was within the limits.”

Since last year Aldrin has found a new gear, breaching the 8m mark and giving good competition to Tokyo Olympian Sreeshankar. But it was also a year where a dip in performance in international meets before the world championships put him under the scrutiny of the Athletics Federation of India. Only after two selection trials was he cleared to compete at the world championships in Eugene, where his best was 7.78m in qualification.

Aldrin has emerged mentally stronger from that episode. At the National Games in October, he qualified for this year’s world championships in Budapest with an 8.26m leap, and opened the 2023 season with another impressive performance at the Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan, winning a silver medal (7.97m), last month.

“Last year, I was struggling with consistency. This year I am focussing on that. The mindset has changed. Last season, I was thinking about jumping farther and farther. This year, I know I need the big jumps but outside of India. I am saving the big jumps for the world championships and the Asian Games.”

Performing at the world level has not been easy for Indian jumpers though they are setting new benchmarks at home. Aldrin feels it is all about adapting to different conditions by competing outside of India.

“We are used to competing in our environment. As we get more competition abroad, we will improve. When you keep doing it again and again, the performance will go up.”

Two things that Aldrin worked on after the Asian Indoor meet were his approach to the take-off board and his speed.

“Before I was taking 20 strides. I am now taking 18 strides and making a moving start. When you move you will get a little bit of speed that helps. When you start standing in one place you should produce force to run fast.”

“In Asian Indoor, I wanted to run faster. I am not putting myself under pressure to run fast. I am now trying to stay calm, get that speed and take off.”

Having qualified for the worlds and Asian Games, Aldrin wants to now focus on his technique.

“As I have made the cut, I can focus more on technical things and take risks. I am saving my big jumps for world championships and Asian Games.”

In other events on the day, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel set a new meet record of 17.17m while high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare cleared 2.24m for another meet record.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON