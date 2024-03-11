With the right package, 2024 could be Kush Maini's year

Kush Maini was elated to have taken the first pole of the season on the last day of February. Having claimed no wins, poles or fastest laps in 2023, this was a welcome start to the 2024 Formula 2 season.

But his delight lasted only a couple of hours as the Indian was stripped of the Bahrain pole due a technical infringement, for no fault of his, pushing him to the back of the grid.

It was a huge blow to not just his championship hopes but more so to his confidence. The Bengaluru boy knows this is his make-or-break season, having admitted it himself in an earlier interview with this daily.

Upset but not deterred, the 23-year-old took his spot at the back of the sprint grid in 22nd and fought his way back to earn 13th but, more significantly, out of points.

Maini went a step better in the feature race the next day at the Sakhir International Circuit to end a respectable seventh and earn six crucial points, at least flagging off his championship journey.

A week later in Jeddah, Maini was again in the reckoning for pole, missing it by a whisker, to take second. But this time luck was in his favour.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo surgery ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday. F2 pole man Oliver Bearman was called up to replace the Spaniard resulting in Maini inheriting the position, thereby becoming the first Indian driver to earn a pole position in Formula 2.

While Jehan Daruvala, who now races in Formula E, has started from pole but they have only been in sprint races where the top 10 qualifying grid is reversed. The original qualifying grids starts in the exact order in the more important feature race which not just offers more points but also an additional two points for the pole man.

Maini got off to a solid start and opened a gap in front to easily lead the 28-lap feature race at the challenging Jeddah Corniche Circuit. But a safety car closed the pack following which Van Amersfoort Racing’s Enzo Fittipaldi was able to tail and then pass the Indian to go into the lead.

Van Amersfoort was clearly the faster car as it sped past the 27 corners of the world’s fastest street circuit. But Maini wasn’t far behind as he finished a solid second to not just put his championship fight back on track but also impress F1 team officials watching from the sidelines.

“It was a positive race, especially after the sprint race where we really struggled so I am really happy the team and I switched it around. We were really competitive. Obviously, Enzo was in a different league so congratulations to him. I am happy with P2. We need to analyse a little bit more on where we can catch Enzo, but good points," said Maini.

Following a dismal 2023 where Maini earned just one podium (third in Melbourne) but zero wins, fastest laps or poles, his second season in F2 has started on a promising note. Last year, Maini was racing for Campos who finished ninth out of 11 teams. There is only so much a driver can do if the car is not quick.

But his move to Invicta Racing, one of whose racers Zhou Guanyu of China has graduated to Formula 1, has proved to be fruitful so far. The yellow-coloured car is not just quick on the straights and also has the one-lap pace which is required in qualifying. Maini has a solid chance to prove his pace and impress the paddock on a consistent basis which can put him in contention for an F1 seat in the near future.

“Qualifying-wise we knew that we would be on the money. The car is great. We had a few doubts about the races but now that that is cleared up. I feel we can be competitive all throughout and I am looking forward to Melbourne," said Maini.

Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu, McLaren’s Lando Norris, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, Williams’ Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon are prime examples of F2 products who never won the championship but were strong enough contenders to not just get F1 seats but also retain them in the coming seasons.

As it currently stands, Maini has the package, experience and expertise to put himself in contention. In F1 legend Mika Hakkinen, Maini has the perfect mentor who can provide not just the driving expertise but also the connections in F1. A word of praise from the two-time world champion holds weight in the paddock.

As an Alpine Academy driver, he can meet and learn from race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and is also in the pipeline for an F1 test, sooner than later. With so much backing, Maini just needs to deliver all 12 remaining weekends of the coming season to claim what he has been dreaming for as a child.

“I believe the team and I are working really well. It’s a great atmosphere with the team, good banter and we have fun through the weekend as well, which is very important. It’s a good relationship with my teammate (Gabriel Bortoleto) as well. We are constantly pushing each other. It’s too early to say but I am happy with the progress we are making," said Maini.

After two rounds, Maini is fifth in the standings with 27 points, significantly ahead of his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who is eighth with 15 points. He will next race in Melbourne from March 22-24.