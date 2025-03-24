Women’s boxing Natls: Minakshi stuns world champion Nitu, sails into semis

Greater Noida: National champion Minakshi displayed a fearless streak to cause the biggest upset of the women’s national championships, beating world champion Nitu Ghanghas. She was through to the semi-finals of 48kg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Monday. Boxer Minakshi with her coach Vijay Hooda. (HT)

The boxer from All India Police came out well-prepared to face an opponent who has beaten her in the past in crucial selection trials. Showing aggression and impressive ring craft, Minakshi kept her opponent on the backfoot for most of three rounds, eventually winning 4-1. Having played southpaw Nitu before, Minakshi never let her guard down and kept attacking.

“My coach was telling me to create opportunities and step up my attack. I was able to execute the plans well,” said Minakshi.

Though she has been part of the national team, Minakshi has been the second-choice boxer to Nitu, who rose to prominence winning medals at the Commonwealth Games (2022) and the World Championships (2023).

“We have worked on her strength and her game. Her right punch and the hook are more effective now and it worked against Nitu today,” said coach Vijay Hooda.

Minakshi won silver at the 2022 Asian Championships and gold medal at the Elorda Cup last year defeating Uzbekistan’s Rahmonova Saidahon. Though she has been part of the national camp since 2021, international appearances have been few and far between. With her victory, Minakshi has made a big statement. She is hoping to become a regular part of the India team now.

Having started boxing in 2013, Minakshi has faced opposition at home and society in taking up the sport. Daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Rurki, near Rohtak, Haryana Minakshi has come up the hard way.

“My academy was near her house and she came one day to get admission,” says coach Hooda, who has trained top boxers like Jyoti Gulia and Shiksha Narwal.

“The family did not have the means to give her fees. She has three sisters and one brother. Seeing her talent and dedication, I decided to train her. I also convinced her family to let her play,” he says.

Minakshi, who is now a police constable, recalls the struggle of her initial days.

“In the village people would tell me that my face would get scarred or tell my family that I should not be doing any sport. We have seen some tough days financially. Now my family is a big support.

“Looking back, boxing has given me everything, or else I would have been married off like other girls in my village,” says Minakshi.

In other results, Tokyo Olympian Pooja Rani booked her semifinal spot beating Komal 5-0 in the middleweight category. Youth world and national champion Sanamacha Chanu also moved into the semis (66-70kg) with a RSC verdict against Karnataka’s AA Saanchi Bollamma.

Seasoned Sonia Lather, representing Railway Sports Control Board, and Chandigarh’s Monika were engaged in a thrilling contest. Sonia won by a split 4:3 decision.