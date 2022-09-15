World record holder Jacob Kiplimo on the start line of Delhi Half Marathon 2022

Uganda’s world half marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo will be on the start line of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, one of the world’s most prestigious road races and a World Athletics Elite Label Event, on Sunday 16 October.

Kiplimo, only 21, is the reigning world half marathon champion after winning the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships title in 2020, and last year ran the phenomenal world record time of 57:31 in Lisbon.

The young Ugandan star has already had an outstanding 2022, winning both the RAK Half Marathon in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) in February in a world-leading 57:56 and then the Great North Run half marathon last Sunday, two of the few rivals to the VDHM for the unofficial title of ‘The Best Half Marathon in the World’.

During the summer, Kiplimo focused on the track and won a World Athletics Championships 10,000m bronze medal and a memorable 5000m/10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games last month. Ethiopia’s Amdework Walelegn improved the Delhi course record to 58:53 in 2020, but Kiplimo believes he can run the fastest half marathon ever seen on Indian soil during his first visit to the country next month.

“I have been told that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course is a quick one and the record suggests that you can run fast times there. It is always dangerous to make predictions about what you are going to do, but what I can say is that with a month to go to the race I am in good shape, and I will focus on preparing specifically for the race over the next few weeks,” said Kiplimo.

“I had a successful track season although I would have liked to have done a little better at the World Championships, but I have not raced too much this year, so I am still fresh and I want to show the people of Delhi and India what I am capable of,” he added.

The 17th edition of this race has a new title sponsor, with the race promoters Procam International joining forces with India's leading natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Limited.

