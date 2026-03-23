‘Would you conduct tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir?': Koneru Humpy questions FIDE over Candidates venue logic

With FIDE refusing to change their venue for the upcoming Women's Candidates 2026, Koneru Humpy had a simple question for the international chess federation. The Indian GM, who withdrew from the event on Sunday due to safety concerns, asked FIDE whether it would conduct tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir, which is in the same category as Cyprus under the Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State to travellers.

The tournament is set to be held in Cyprus, along with the men's competition. Cyprus is in proximity to the ongoing Gulf conflict, and on March 1, a British airbase was hit in the island country.

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Questioning whether FIDE really cared about players' views on the venue, she bluntly stated that Cyprus should not be a sporting venue for such a world-class tournament, given the current situation.

‘They should also conduct tournaments in places like Jammu & Kashmir’: Koneru Humpy Speaking to the Times of India, she said, "I think decisions like this should take into account not just logistics, but also how players feel. Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State urging travellers to reconsider travel to Cyprus in light of the ongoing tensions and the recent drone attack, I do not feel this can be a sporting venue for such a world-class tournament," she said.

She added, "If they feel [Cyprus] is right, they should also conduct tournaments in places like Jammu & Kashmir, which is also considered as Level 3. We do have beautiful locations, lavish resorts, hotels… is that what we need for a chess tournament?"

FIDE has announced Anna Muzychuk as her replacement. Other than Muzychuk, the other GMs taking part are R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Tan Zhongyi, Kateryna Lagno, Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Even Hikaru Nakamura, who will be in action in the men's category, questioned the venue on X, citing recent power outages in the country. Meanwhile, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky has publicly claimed that the benue won't be changed, pointing out that Cyprus is not directly involved in the conflict.