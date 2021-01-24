Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses early
- Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
Sandeep Singh of Punjab emerged as the surprise champion in the star-studded 74kg category, rallying to beat Asian Championships silver medallist Jitender Kumar 3-2 in the final of Senior National Wrestling Championships (freestyle) in Noida on Saturday.
In the final, Sandeep was lagging behind 1-2 with 30 seconds left on the clock. A swift leg attack saw the Punjab wrestler score two points to edge past Jitender. Earlier, Sandeep was relentless in his attack against Amit Dhankar in the quarter-final and won with technical superiority. In the semi-final he got the better of Vinod.
Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round. A last-minute counterattack by Dhankar saw him turn the tables on Narsingh. Dhankar and Vijay of Haryana won bronze medals in the 74kg.
In other results, Pankaj won gold in 57kg, Ravinder in 61, Praveen in 92kg, and Sumit in 125kg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling nationals: Sandeep emerges surprise champion in 74kg; Narsingh loses
- Narsingh Pancham Yadav, returning to action after four years of doping suspension, had a very good start as he defeated young Gaurav Baliyan, the defending champion, without breaking much sweat (10-0), but lost a close bout to Dhankar (4-3) in the next round.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAI takes steps to ensure no drop in intensity of athletes returning to training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE | I think that might go the distance: Hooker on Poirier vs McGregor
- The lightweight division will see another exciting match-up as Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker (20-9) faces former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (21-5).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox