Wrestling trials: Nisha makes injury comeback, qualifies for Asian meet

Nisha Dahiya returned to India on a wheelchair after the world championships in Belgrade last year. The physical pain apart, the dejection of missing out on a medal at the biggest stage hurt her.

Nisha was leading 4-2 in her 68kg semi-final bout against U-20 world champion Ami Ishi when she was injured late in the second period. Only months earlier she had recovered from an ACL grade 1 tear; she felt the pressure in the same area as she lost 5-4.

Despite the injury resurfacing, Nisha returned for her bronze medal bout the next day. Her right knee was heavily strapped as she took on Linda Morais of Canada. She was again in front with a 4-0 lead but a move by Morais made her wince. She lost by fall and left the mat in tears. Nisha had to be wheeled back to India.

“In the semi-final, my shoe got stuck in the mat and my opponent pulled me in. My knee felt the pressure and I could not recover from it. In the bronze bout, the knee was again hurt and this time it was very bad. I had to leave the bout. The injury worsened and even pain killers were not working,” the U-23 world bronze medallist said.

Though she returned with a disturbed mind, Nisha soon started her rehab and got back to the mat in two months. In the senior nationals, she lost to Radhika, but avenged that on Saturday by defeating the Asian silver medallist 7-6 to win the selection trials for the Asian Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 9.

“I lost to Radhika in December. After that I put in a lot of hard work and worked on my technique. Today, I was feeling good. It’s a comeback for me.”

The knee injury did not allow her to play to full potential last year but she is now eager to make a fresh beginning, in a year where she will also aim to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“In the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers I finished with bronze, but failed to win quota (spot). The next week I competed at the Asian championships but it was playing on my mind. This time I want to play with a free mind and win a medal.

“The first time I was diagnosed with an ACL tear in January last year, the doctor gave me three months for recovery, but I started training a little bit to prepare for competitions. As an athlete you do not want to miss any big competition. That was a mistake, but now I am completely fit and ready to give my best.”

Anshu, Sonam through

Anshu Malik was the only 57kg wrestler at the trials, and the world championships silver medallist went through with entering the mat. Sonam Malik, the Tokyo Olympics participant in 62kg, cruised through her three bouts with technical superiority. In 59kg, Sarita Mor edged past Mansi 3-2.

Sonam, Anshu and Sarita were among the wrestlers who protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Other protesting wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sangeet Phogat skipped the trials.

In 53kg, there was no stopping world under-20 champion Antim Panghal, who will compete in her first Asian championships.