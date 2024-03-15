Wrestling trials: Phogat's opponent complains to UWW

The controversy around the women's wrestling selection trials refuses to die down. Wrestling coach Vikram Kumar, whose trainee Shivanee Pawar was participating in 50kg Olympic weight class in which Vinesh Phogat won, has complained to the United World Wrestling (UWW) that the trials in Patiala were conducted in complete violation of UWW rules and should be scrapped. Kumar said he is waiting for an official communication from UWW and officials in India before taking a final call on moving court. Vinesh Phogat in action.(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)

The trials were conducted by the three-member ad-hoc committee while the entries to UWW were sent by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). "I am going to meet WFI officials tomorrow and if I do not get any answers, we will move court," said Delhi based coach Kumar.

His trainee Shivanee, who is an U23 world medallist, lost to Vinesh in the final. The bone of contention, however, is Vinesh being allowed to compete in two Olympic weight categories on the same day -- 50kg and 53kg.

According to UWW competition rules article 7: "Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in."

Interestingly, the ad-hoc committee's notification for the trials had said, "trials will be organised as per UWW rules."

In his letter to UWW President Nenad Lalovic, Kumar on Wednesday wrote that "trials were held in clear violation of UWW rules and regulations. Vinesh Phogat was permitted to participate in two weight categories 50kg and 53kg by ad hoc committee and selected in the 50kg "after a lot of cheating and violations of UWW rules" and therefore her entry should not be accepted.

Kumar also said all three mat officials along with competition director in the final were from Railways which Vinesh represents. "This is another serious violation. It never happens that all mat officials belong to WFI member units."

A coach aware of developments said two more wrestlers in 50kg weight class have complained to UWW and WFI over the mismanagement in selection trials in Patiala.

WFI president Sanjay Singh, when contacted, said they have sent the team to UWW along with a report about the incidents and complaints they have received. "There were complaints regarding the trials. UWW has just lifted our suspension so we were not conducting it so we had to make that clear. Our officials were there to oversee the trials in Sonepat (men's and greco-roman) but they were not allowed in Patiala," he said.

There were 14 contestants in the 50kg weight class and Vinesh came back from 6-3 down to win the final 11-6.

A controversy erupted in the morning of the trials with Vinesh seeking a written assurance from the ad-hoc committee that the final trials to select the Olympic team will be organised in May. Or else, she demanded she be allowed to compete in two Olympic weight categories to keep her Paris dreams alive. Antim Panghal has already booked a berth for India in 53kg -- Vinesh's pet weight class. The trials in 53kg were being held to select Antim's challenger for a final trial in May.

There have been several flip-flops with regards to Olympic selection policy in wrestling, especially with the WFI coming back to power and announcing its policy against another one by ad-hoc committee.

However, it has to be noted that the selection in Patiala and Sonepat was taking place on a Delhi High Court order, on a plea by the protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh, who had moved court to stop WFI from organising a parallel trial. The Delhi High court instructed that the selection trial should be organised by the ad-hoc panel as per their circular. The final trials in May are part of their selection policy.

As confusion prevailed, authorities in Patiala searched for a solution even as wrestlers in these two weight categories were made to wait for more than three hours. Trials in other weight classes continued. Wrestlers went to the ad-hoc panel to seek answers. Eventually, when draws were announced, Vinesh was put in both weight classes. Coaches and officials say the development was 'unusual' and never happened before. UWW referees Ashok Kumar and Satyadev Malik were in charge of the trials.

A seasoned coach present during the trials said there has to be a 'level-playing field' for competitors. "A wrestler fighting in two weights has never happened. Also, can you have a new rule on the day of the competition? If one wrestler is allowed to compete in two categories, why won't it be spelt out earlier so that others too could have used the opportunity."

In the 53kg weight category, Vinesh, competing in a round-robin format, won just one match to finish in the top-4. That will give her an opportunity to challenge Antim Panghal.