Young Antonelli repays Wolff’s trust with podium finish

New Delhi: The Montreal crowd applauded as Mercedes driver George Russell took the chequered flag at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, his first win of the season. The ovation got louder as Red Bull ace and four-time world champion Max Verstappen finished second. But the loudest and most emotional reaction of the day was reserved for a certain Andrea Kimi Antonelli, better known by his middle name, who achieved the maiden podium of his career. At 18 years and 294 days, the Italian became the third youngest podium finisher in the history of Formula 1, behind Verstappen and Lance Stroll. Third placed Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. (Getty Images)

An extremely affable character, the teenager is loved by most in the Mercedes paddock due to his humility, wit and humorous personality. But on track, he is as fast as they come. Experts questioned Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s decision when he decided to bring on board the youngster with very little formula racing experience.

After racing in Formula 4 for a couple of seasons, Antonelli skipped F3 to directly race in Formula 2 where he finished a respectable sixth last season. But to pick him in a multiple championship winning team, that too to fill in the giant shoes of Lewis Hamilton was a humongous task.

But having watched Antonelli in the junior series, Wolff trusted his instinct and the Italian’s racing skill. And Antonelli hasn’t disappointed, repaying the faith in his maiden F1 season.

At 18 years and 202 days, the Bolognese became the third youngest to race in F1 at the season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, behind Verstappen and Stroll, finishing a mighty fourth in his debut race.

At the Japanese Grand Prix in April, he became the youngest driver to set a fastest lap at 18 years and 225 days when his radio communication with his engineer Peter Bonnington — famous as Hamilton’s race engineer ‘Bono’ went viral on social media. Told he was the fastest man on the track, Antonelli had responded with, “I’m giving it everything, mate” to which Bono has replied, “Good lad.”

Antonelli showed his pace in the first six races of the season, coming close to the podium despite his lack of experience. But at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Antonelli’s time had finally arrived after he made a brilliant and opportunistic move on championship leader Oscar Piastri to climb up to third from fourth and then put reigning world champion Verstappen under pressure for second place on an overtake friendly circuit.

He was most impressive in the latter stages of the race defending against the rampaging McLarens of Piastri and Lando Norris, both on fresher tyres, making strategic moves over the backmarkers to create a gap behind him. His fantastic race craft finally saw Antonelli come of age, earning him a podium at the pinnacle of the sport especially after three races without points — two of which were due to mechanical issues.

“It was so stressful for me. But I am super happy! I had a good start. I managed to jump into P3 and I just stayed up there at the front. The last stint, I pushed a bit too hard behind Max and I killed a bit of the front left tyre and then I struggled a bit at the end,” said a beaming Antonelli, waving to the big crowd which was chanting “Kimi, Kimi”.

“I’m really happy to bring the podium home for the team,” added Antonelli, who also became the first Italian driver since Jarno Trulli in 2009 to finish on the F1 podium.

For a driver who passed his driving license test earlier this year, Antonelli has displayed immense maturity in the 10 Grands Prix this season yet and not just on Sunday. The result also helped Mercedes clinch their first double podium since the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November when the pair of Russell and Hamilton ended P1 and P2.

“I knew Kimi coming up through the karting ranks, people were already saying great things, so I was keeping an eye on him. What’s impressive is he’s naturally quick. What I like is his level-headed, calm approach,” said Verstappen, who is the youngest to win a race. “Those are great qualities to have. I was never in doubt that the podium would come this year. I’m very happy that it happened for him. It gives you more confidence. It’s a nice boost. And it will only get better.”

What was once Wolff’s belief is slowly translating into reality with the Mercedes rookie due for many podiums if he keeps driving like this.