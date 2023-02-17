Young guns of basketball: Meet the NBA's brightest All-Star Game youngsters of 2023

The NBA All-Star Game 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, February 19, and fans can't wait to watch their favorite players showcase their skills in what promises to be a memorable event. This year, the game will feature some of the youngest players in the league, who will have the opportunity to show the world what they're capable of.

Here is a list of youngest players who will participate in the NBA All-Star Game 2023-

Anthony Edwards (21 years old)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1).(AP)

Anthony Edwards is a first-time NBA All-Star this year, and he will replace an injured All-Star reserve. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is currently averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Tyrese Haliburton (22 years old)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0).(USA TODAY Sports)

The Indiana Pacers point guard is also making his All-Star debut this year. He is averaging a double-double with 19.9 points, 10.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr (23 years old)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13).(AP)

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is about to make his first All-Star appearance. He's currently averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.

Ja Morant (23 years old)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)(USA TODAY Sports)

This will be the second consecutive All-Star game appearance for the Memphis Grizzlies point guard. Morant is currently averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

Luka Doncic (23 years old)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.(AP)

The Dallas Mavericks star is already making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance this year. Doncic is one of the favorites to win the All-Star MVP and the league MVP, with an average of 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Jayson Tatum (24 years old)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0).(USA TODAY Sports)

The Boston Celtics forward is about to make his fourth consecutive All-Star game appearance. Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 years old)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2).(USA TODAY Sports)

The OKC Thunder star is making his first All-Star appearance after proving himself as a future star in the NBA. He's currently averaging 30.8 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Bam Adebayo (25 years old)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13).(USA TODAY Sports)

The Miami Heat big man is making his return to the All-Star game this year. He's averaging a double-double with 21.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Lauri Markkanen (25 years old)

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Chicago Bulls forward is having a breakout season this year and is making his All-Star debut. Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

De'Aaron Fox (25 years old)

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite being initially snubbed, the Sacramento Kings point guard finally received a call to the All-Star game due to an unfortunate injury in the reserves lineup. Fox is averaging 24.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.