Rafael Jodar breaks silence on ball girl shoving video at French Open: ‘I did not…’

Spanish tennis star Rafael Jódar has come under scrutiny on social media after a moment captured on camera during his third-round match against American Alex Michelsen at the French Open quickly went viral online. Rafael Jodar has denied allegations of contact with the ball girl. (REUTERS) The clip has sparked debate on social media, with allegations that Jódar shoved a ball girl during a courtside interaction. The footage shows the Spaniard walking along the sideline after tossing his water bottle to his father in the stands, just as a ball girl crossed in front of him. The camera captured the ball girl briefly stumbling before quickly recovering, fueling speculation online about whether an interaction had occurred.

The 19-year-old, however, swiftly denied any allegations of contact, maintaining that the incident had been misconstrued and that no physical altercation took place. Jodar refutes claims after viral ball girl moment Speaking after his victory, he firmly rejected the allegations, stating that he would never intentionally put a ball kid in such a situation. Jodar maintained that no contact occurred, saying, “I didn’t touch her.” He clarified that the gesture was not directed at the ball girl but rather at his father in the stands, as he was signaling for some items to be passed down after returning from a brief toilet break during the match.