Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 7 Day 4: Live scores and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the action of the fourth day of the seventh round of Ranji Trophy matches through our live blog.
-
11:55 hrs IST
First session of the day ends
-
11:40 hrs IST
Saurashtra start strong
-
11:23 hrs IST
Mohit steadies Services
-
11:01 hrs IST
Indrajith shines for TN
-
10:43 hrs IST
Bengal start steady
-
10:27 hrs IST
J & K lose crucial wicket
-
10:04 hrs IST
Services on the back-foot
-
09:43 hrs IST
Ashutosh wrecks Nagaland
-
09:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: Six rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The new teams did feature in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy, but playing red-ball cricket has proved to be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.
Follow the Ranji Trophy live updates below -
First session of the day ends
Lunch break: Saurashtra - 72/1 in 17.6 overs (Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 2 off 8, Snell Patel 39 off 48) #MUMvSAU @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: J & K - 385/8 in 132.6 overs (Mohammed Mudhasir 25 off 27, Aamir Aziz 56 off 123) #JKvODI @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Punjab - 10/0 in 1.6 overs (Shubman Gill 5 off 5, Jiwanjot Singh 5 off 7) #HYDvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Tamil Nadu - 285/3 in 88.6 overs (B Indrajith 71 off 163, Vijay Shankar 49 off 82) #HPvTN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Haryana - 351/6 in 106.6 overs (H V Patel 14 off 38, J J Yadav 24 off 55) #RAJvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Railways - 119/2 in 44.6 overs (P S Singh 26 off 53, Nitin Bhille 38 off 114) #KARvRLW @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Gujarat - 115/4 in 45.4 overs (M C Juneja 42 off 62, R H Bhatt 16 off 70) #VIDvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Bengal - 134/3 in 26.6 overs (Manoj Tiwary 12 off 12, Agniv Pan 6 off 7) #APvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Lunch break: Maharashtra - 288/5 in 75.6 overs (R A Tripathi 44 off 89, M S Bhandari 24 off 35) #CHHvMAH @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Saurashtra start strong
Saurashtra 53/0 in 11.6 Overs #MUMvSAU @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/A43ufcpmGe— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Mohit steadies Services
Mohit Ahlawat 50 runs in 37 balls (6x4, 2x6) Services 93/5 #JHAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/nlyy389rrX— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Indrajith shines for TN
B Indrajith 50 runs in 124 balls (5x4, 0x6) Tamil Nadu 246/3 #HPvTN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/rS97dKsLB2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Bengal start steady
Bengal 51/1 in 10.5 Overs #APvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/SfgQHiGkcm— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
J & K lose crucial wicket
End Of Over 110 - J & K 293/7, Lead By 97 Runs, Parvez Rasool 133(183) Aamir Aziz 18(46) #JKvODI @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Services on the back-foot
WICKET! Over: 14.1 Rajat Paliwal 11(25) ct Ishan b Varun Aaron, Services 23/4 #JHAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Ashutosh wrecks Nagaland
Ashutosh Aman 4 WICKETS! (15.1-4-42-4), Nagaland 166/9 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 25, 2018
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the fourth day of the seventh round matches in the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the scores of all the matches that are being played in India’s premier domestic tournament.