Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rugby-England's Watson retires on medical grounds

Reuters |
Jan 17, 2025 04:50 PM IST

RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/WATSON:Rugby-England's Watson retires on medical grounds

Jan 17 - England wing Anthony Watson has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds, his club Leicester Tigers said on Friday.

Watson, 30, has earned 56 caps for England and been a part of three Six Nations-winning campaigns since making his international debut in 2014.

The former London Irish and Bath player missed the 2023 World Cup with a calf injury, and has made only five appearances for Leicester this season due to Achilles and back issues.

"To be able to play for England 56 times is a dream come true. All I wanted to do at the start was play for England once and to be able to do it as many times as I have fills me with pride," Watson said in a statement released by England Rugby.

"I can look back with so many fond memories and a smile on my face. I am happy with what I've achieved and I'm ready for what's next."

England head coach Steve Borthwick congratulated Watson on a successful professional career.

"I was fortunate to have coached Anthony both at Leicester Tigers and England. He is a humble, hard-working professional man who is universally liked and admired in the game," Borthwick said.

"Anthony not only brought his incredible talent to the England shirt every time he played, but he was also a player who was immensely proud to represent his country. We all wish him the best in the next chapter and thank him for everything he did for the England team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
