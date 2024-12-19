Rugby-RFU Council orders review of huge payouts to executives

By Mitch Phillips HT Image

LONDON, - The Rugby Football Union Council has set up an immediate review into the circumstances surrounding the huge bonuses received by CEO Bill Sweeney and other executives after "recognising the reputational damage done to the sport".

Sweeney and RFU chairman Tom Ilube also look set to face a vote of no-confidence early next year after a "grass roots revolt."

Last month it was revealed that Sweeney was paid a total of 1.1 million pounds in the last accounting year, despite the RFU posting a record operating loss of 37.9 million pounds and making more than 40 staff redundant in September.

Sweeney received a 358,000 pounds bonus and five other executives shared a million pounds as part of a long-term incentive plan agreed after they took pay cuts during the COVID pandemic.

The payments were heavily criticised by former RFU leaders and many in the grass roots game and the decision-making Council reacted to the situation on Wednesday.

"As a result of those concerns, Council has confirmed there will be an immediate independent review of the circumstances that led to the LTIP being introduced and executed," the RFU said in a statement.

"Council recognises the reputational damage that has been done to the sport over the past month and is committed to rebuilding trust with our member clubs. Council has called for a radical change in the way that the RFU communicates, setting out clearly all the work that is being done to address the issues that clubs have raised about the challenges in the game. Council also recognises the importance of visible and proactive leadership and the RFU President will be meeting with the Chair and Chief Executive tomorrow to agree a way forward." Rob Udwin, RFU President, said: “One of Council’s clear responsibilities is to hold the Board to account. Tonight’s meeting and its outcomes is a clear demonstration of this process in action.”

It was also noted that the Council "is aware of suggestions of a potential vote of confidence", but that Wednesday's meeting was not one with voting rights.

British media reported on Wednesday that Sweeney and Ilube are set to face the vote of confidence after almost 200 member clubs and bodies demanded a special general meeting, which is set to be held in February.

