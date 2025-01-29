Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SA 20: Capitals down Super Kings to remain in contention for playoffs

PTI |
Jan 29, 2025 10:16 AM IST

SA 20: Capitals down Super Kings to remain in contention for playoffs

Centurion, A rejuvenated Pretoria Capitals registered a six-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings to remain in the race for the SA20 playoff berth here.

HT Image
HT Image

The Capitals restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99 for 9 and then eased past the target losing just four wickets for a crucial win.

With this win, the Capitals moved up to 14 points - just one point behind the fourth-placed Super Kings on 15.

The captain’s armband was also passed to Kyle Verreynne after Rilee Rossouw withdrew due to the birth of his child.

Knowing that only a victory would keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive, the Capitals produced their most clinical performance of the season thus far.

Will Jacks set the tone with the ball, conceding just two runs from his two overs in the Powerplay, which was just the confidence booster the Capitals required.

Super Kings, on the other hand, were unable to set any form of a platform, especially after the in-form Devon Conway was forced to leave the field in the third over after being hit on the arm.

Debutant Rogers had JSK skipper Faf Du Plessis caught at short fine-leg before fellow newbie Gideon Peters launched his SA20 career in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old fast bowler fired in a rasping bouncer to Conway upon his return.

The New Zealand international was visibly rushed for pace and only managed a half-hearted pull which he feathered behind to Verreynne.

He maintained his control and pace throughout his four-over spell to finish with 2/15.

With left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy also chipping in with two wickets, it opened the JSK tail for Player of the Match Migael Pretorius to barge through the door with figures of 3/22.

Capitals were never in any trouble in getting to the 100-run target.

Marques Ackerman held it all together with a 22-ball 39 that ensured the Capitals remain in the race for the playoffs with two matches against MI Cape Town remaining.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On