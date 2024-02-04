 South Africa win toss, bowl against New Zealand in first Test - Hindustan Times
South Africa win toss, bowl against New Zealand in first Test

South Africa win toss, bowl against New Zealand in first Test

AFP |
Feb 04, 2024 09:02 AM IST

South Africa skipper Neil Brand won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening Test in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Brand is one of six Proteas players who will make their international debut after a severely-weakened tour squad was named for the two-Test series.

Having chosen to insert the home team on a green-looking Bay Oval pitch, 29-year-old Brand admitted to nerves.

"I'm pretty nervous at the moment but I just need to get going. Everything will be fine once we're out on the field," he said.

The six debutants are Brand, fellow-opening batter Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, all-rounder Ruan de Swardt, wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin and seam bowler Tshepo Moreki.

The newcomers all boast considerable first-class experience but the team is raw at Test level, with pace bowler Duanne Olivier's 15 caps making him the most experienced player.

Nearly all of the Proteas' first-choice players were unavailable to tour because of their contractual obligation to play in the country's domestic Twenty20 league.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said he would have batted if he won the toss, given the fine conditions predicted for all five days, saying: "Our boys aren't too displeased".

Former captain Kane Williamson, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and seamer Kyle Jamieson are all included, having shaken off hamstring complaints over the last month.

Teams

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (capt)

South Africa: Neil Brand (capt), Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

