Sports Ministry sanctions 303 athletes, 143 coaches, support staff for upcoming Asian Para Games

Oct 17, 2023

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has sanctioned a total of 303 sportspersons across 17 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Para Games.

The ministry also cleared a total of 143 coaches, escorts, officials and support staff to be part of the Asian Para Games contingent.

The athletes' list comprises of 191 male and 112 female athletes, with the largest contingent of 123 athletes being cleared for Athletics events.

A total of 190 athletes in 13 sporting events participated in the last edition of the Asian Para Games in 2018 where India returned with a total of 72 medals including 15 Golds.

In a remarkable feat, India will participate in seventeen disciplines, including five sports -- Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing and Taekwondo -- for the very first time. The send-off ceremony celebrated these athletes and instilled them with encouragement and determination as they prepared to etch their names in the annals of history.

The historic performance by the Indian contingent of winning 107 medals at the just concluded Asian Games has fuelled the athletes, coaches and support staff with a belief that the fourth Asian Para Games will break many records and will be the most successful one in the history of Para Games in the country.

As India's 309 para-athletes prepare to embark on their journey to the fourth Asian Para Games, the entire nation stands firmly behind them. With the backing of the government and the Paralympic Committee of India, these athletes are poised to make history, inspire others, and make India proud. (ANI)

