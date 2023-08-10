2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Toronto

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5. Danil Medvedev serves against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during Day Three of the National Bank Open(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

"I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match. From here, I need to improve.

Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.

Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3,

“I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said. “He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 3-6. 7-5 victory over Max Purcell.

In an all-Italian match, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3. Sinner will face Murray in the third round.

Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faced Ben Shelton in the night session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON