50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

Domenico Vicini(Twitter/Davis Cup)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 10:23 AM IST
PTI |

Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September.

Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.

The match was Vicini's 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament.

The Davis Cup tweeted: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!" He can hit that milestone Friday.

Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47,318 days.

Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.

San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
